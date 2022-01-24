As the prospect of a Russian move into Ukraine looks more and more imminent, how will American voters respond to that threat to the post-Cold War geopolitical order? Can the neo-isolationism preferred by elements on the right and left win a majority, or does the voting public have a firmer grasp on what the loss of American hegemony would mean than the intellectual class?

