In John and Christine’s absence, Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson and COMMENTARY contributing editor and “The Reeducation” podcast host Eli Lake join the show to talk about Tuesday’s Republican primary elections and Kansas’s decisive rejection of a ballot initiative that would ban abortion. Also, we discuss the strangely apoplectic response to Nancy Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan, al-Qaeda’s new state, and taxpayer-funded crack pipes.

