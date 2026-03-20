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Contributing editor Eli Lake joins us on this Friday to discuss the media’s emerging quagmire narrative a mere 20 days into the war with Iran and what an American victory will look like, and how the attempts to mollify Iran in the past have led to the current unlikely regional coalition. Plus, how the Middle East conflict impacts the Indo-Pacific region and the Ukraine war.

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