

FDD’s Jonathan Schanzer joins us on this St. Patrick’s Day to discuss Israel degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, as well as the developing Lebanese front. We also discuss the killing of Ali Larijani, the reports that Iran’s new supreme leader is gay, and the open questions of whether Iranian proxies in Iraq and Yemen might join the fray.

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