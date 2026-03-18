

Our old friend Noah Rothman joins us today to discuss Joe Kent’s resignation letter and reinvention as a Tuckerite – the strange new respect by anti-Trump pundits, the true purpose of the career Israel-bashers, and will others follow his lead? Plus, the latest developments on the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.