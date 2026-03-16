

Today we dive into the declining relevance of movies and movie theaters in the modern era, as well as the meager highlights from last night’s Oscars ceremony: The snubs, the politics, and the tributes. Plus, more updates on the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz.

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