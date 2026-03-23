

FDD’s Jonathan Schanzer joins us to discuss the prospect of an Iranian uprising, as well as negative media reports on the progress of the war after two major strikes on Israeli population centers and an American ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, the current state of Iran’s missile arsenal, and what potential steps can the U.S. take next?

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