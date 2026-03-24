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Today we conduct a brief review of the things that make us feel like we’re taking crazy pills: The reactions to Trump deploying ICE to help assist with TSA logjams, Stanley McChrystal’s interview on Iran, Mike Mullen’s farcical recounting of the Bin Laden raid, the upcoming hagiographical Michael Jackson biopic, Claudine Gay’s new teaching career, and Tucker Carlson’s praise of Islamic culture and Sharia law.

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