

Today we discuss the torrent of right wing podcast commentary regarding the war in Iran and the importance of a victory in the conflict to combating their narratives, as well as more revelations on Zohran Mamdani’s wife, and the aftermath of Joe Kent’s resignation and appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. Plus, the new sexual misconduct allegations against Cesar Chavez.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.