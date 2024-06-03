Hamas is known for many things, but ambiguity isn’t one of them. So why is anyone still trying to argue over the terror group’s intentions? Certainly Hamas isn’t muddying the waters.

At a debate over the Israel-Hamas war in early May, former Bernie Sanders press secretary and current star Hamas surrogate Briahna Joy Gray made the following assertion: “When Hamas is talking about eliminating Israel, it’s not talking about killing all of the Jews, it’s talking about eliminating… an ethnonationalist state and having a state more like what we have in America.”

To this, COMMENTARY contributing editor Eli Lake, who was also on the debate stage, gave the only truly appropriate response: he laughed his face off.

Stung by the relentless criticism on social media that followed, which heated up over the past weekend, Gray made a curious choice: she called in the Hamas Covenant, the group’s charter, to her defense. In 2017, Hamas “revised” its charter to sound slightly less Nazi-ish. Declaring Lake ignorant and mean, Gray triumphantly posted an excerpt from a Wikipedia summary of the revised Hamas charter. The new document replaces “Jews” with “Zionists” throughout. So there.

Here Gray makes a mistake that is easily avoidable if you bothered to read more than a Wikipedia summary of the Hamas charter. And the reason has as much to do with Hamas’s laziness as its barbarism.

In one episode of The Office, Michael Scott writes a spy novel and uses his deputy Dwight as the stand-in for a very dumb, annoying character, then has the Word document replace all instances of “Dwight” with “Samuel,” just in case Dwight ever sees the script. Dwight figures out the insulting truth when he sees that Michael misspelled his name once as Dwigt, and it therefore wasn’t caught by the search-and-replace function.

Hamas’s revised Covenant follows a similar sort of blockheaded blunder. The original version freely used “Jews” as the enemy. The document itself could therefore not be defended, and the same was true of the terrorist group. But Hamas wanted the support of the “antiracist” social justice brigades on campus, so it clarified its founding document to say that the group’s problem wasn’t with Jews but with Zionists.

This may sound silly, but it was enough for the progressive activists of the world to shed their hesitation toward joining forces with a theocratic death cult. But the problem for Gray and the rest of the legion of Hamas fans is that Hamas didn’t remove all versions of the word “Jew” from the document. Obviously, even if it had, this would be a ridiculous leg to stand on—Palestinian Arabs during the British Mandate opposed Jewish immigration, full stop, both before and after the Balfour Declaration raised the possibility of a state. But Hamas left its original intent in the new document anyway.

In its section on Jerusalem, the charter states: “The measures undertaken by the occupiers in Jerusalem, such as Judaization, settlement building, and establishing facts on the ground are fundamentally null and void.” The “Judaization” of Jerusalem is a common talking point among virulent anti-Semites and it very famously means: Jews living in Jerusalem.

How about the al-Aqsa mosque, what Palestinians call the mosque built on the holiest Jewish site in the world? “The occupation’s plots, measures and attempts to judaize (sic) Al-Aqsa and divide it are null, void and illegitimate.”

Perhaps if the group had remembered to write “Zionize” instead of “Judaize” it could have saved its Western useful idiots some embarrassment.

And of course, the charter also insists that “Whatever has befallen the land of Palestine in terms of occupation, settlement building, Judaization or changes to its features or falsification of facts is illegitimate.”

So: Hamas’s problem, stated clearly and repeatedly in its charter, is the presence of Jews living anywhere in “the land of Palestine.”

Now, there is a bit of disagreement online about whether apologists like Briahna Joy Gray already know this and are merely pretending that Hamas’s beef is with some kind of governmental institutional representation. But practically speaking, it doesn’t really matter. Because the fact of the matter is that crossing out “Jews” and writing “Zionists” is actually an admission that there is no such concept as anti-Zionism except as a flavor of anti-Semitism. It is Hamas saying, explicitly, when we say “Zionist” we mean “Jew.” And even Briahna Joy Gray knows that.