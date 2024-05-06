Students for Justice in Palestine sparked a debate over the weekend when one of its chapters called for the University of California at Santa Cruz to “cut ties” with Hillel, the university Jewish center. The pretense for this straightforwardly anti-Semitic demand was Hillel’s support for Israel’s continued existence. Pro-Hamas protest groups have been pushing to see how far they can take “Zionism” as a pretense for discriminating against Jews on college campuses, and the reaction this time suggests that the protesters may finally have reached the limit. Even some progressives pushed back.

That is not to say that no one in politics or academia supported SJP’s desire to kick the Jewish center off campus. Professors at NYU, Muhlenberg and Florida International were among those in the academy defending SJP, and there were a few left-wing writers or pundits twisting themselves in knots to excuse it. Additionally, the trend is heading in the wrong direction when “ban the Jewish center” becomes a legitimate line of argument within both the progressive world and the academy, the latter having some influence over whether such bans would be carried out.

But what I noticed from all the academics and self-styled “philosophers” arguing over how many anti-Zionists can dance on the head of a pin was this: Not a single one is aware that this has all been tried before, and these exact debates have played out, and the anti-Zionist arguments were so thoroughly demolished that a bit of research could have helped them avoid their very public belly-flop.

In the 1970s, Britain’s National Union of Students became engulfed in a firestorm around the question of banning and boycotting “Zionist” organizations when doing so would also, necessarily, ban Jewish groups. This was the coming together of two trends: first, successful Arab governments’ outreach to young leftist activists in the West, whom they lobbied to embrace anti-Zionism to fill the void left by the winding down of the Vietnam War. Second, the expansion of “anti-fascism” efforts to focus on “anti-racism,” a much more malleable term that opened new avenues for recruitment and fundraising.

As David Rich notes in his 2011 essay on the controversy, the NUS passed in 1974 a “no platform” policy denying financial and other assistance to “openly racist or fascist organizations.” This meant that “those who argued that Zionism’s underlying premise was racist could now cite the NUS policy as grounds for exclusion.” In early 1975, Coventry Polytechnic passed a motion to do just that—the type of move that in previous years had lost such votes at schools around the UK. Later that year, the United Nations made it even easier to justify the racist exclusion of Jewish societies by passing its infamous “Zionist is racism” resolution. Campus Jew-baiters were off to the races. By late 1976, votes to ban Jewish groups on the grounds of their Zionism were becoming a more regular occurrence.

This period saw the rise of pressure groups like the British Anti-Zionist Organization, which, much like our current American photocopies of BAZO, prominently featured and promoted Jewish anti-Zionists. A major test case came when a university in Manchester held Palestine Week and the Jewish Society petitioned to hold an Israel Week. It was approved on the condition that it hold no “political” events. A rabbi’s talk on Judaism and Zionism was banned because, as Rich explains, “It would be alright for him to talk about the differences between Judaism and Zionism, UJS was told, but not the links between them.”

As an effort at splitting hairs, this one will probably never be topped. (Eat your heart out, Twitter philosophers.) This is also the moment it became clear that although the anti-Zionists wanted desperately to draw concrete distinctions between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, they were manifestly unable to do so. They didn’t know enough about either Zionism or Judaism to know that their quest was doomed from the start.

In 1977, York University’s student union, led by its then-president and future Labor Party member of Parliament Richard Burden, voted to ban Zionist groups. Burden, writes Rich, “was astonished to find that the Jewish Society now expected to be banned.” Here is where the tide started to turn. The Students Union Council ruled that the Jewish Society was not Zionist and therefore wasn’t banned. So the Jewish Society did something smart: its members amended the group’s constitution to make it explicitly Zionist. Burden and Co. took the bait and barred the Jewish Society.

Even those who were vocally anti-Zionist didn’t like the logical and predetermined end to which their beliefs would take them, and another meeting was called. At this one, the student union voted to reinstate the Jewish Society and removed its own “Zionism is racism” plank.

Soon the National Union of Students would have to vote on its own policy on the matter. Leading up to that meeting were a series of debates between Jewish Societies and anti-Zionist groups on campuses around the UK, and the Jewish Societies wiped the floor with the haters. Momentum started swinging the other way, and eventually the NUS voted to rescind its “no platform” policy and to accrue to itself the power to suspend member unions that banned Jewish Societies.

Anti-Zionism retained plenty of popularity among student unions, but they had discovered that you could not codify anti-Zionism without also codifying anti-Semitism.

There are two additional lessons here for the American copycats of 2024. The first is that the anti-Zionists had tried arguing all along that Jewish groups could hold cultural and religious events but not political ones, but it was impossible to deny that forbidding one group from expressing equal political rights was discrimination. That is part of the “tentifada” movement currently roiling campuses—to remove from Jews, and only Jews, political rights and to officially make them second-class citizens.

Second, Britain has a stronger tradition as a debating society than we do here in the States, and that is certainly true of current campus culture, where the anti-Zionist hordes are bee-sting allergic to concepts that disrupt the worldview their upperclassmen have crafted for them. In the UK, logic and rationality brought an end to the attempts to distinguish anti-Zionist policies from anti-Semitic policies. I am less confident that logic and rationality are even options on university campuses in 2024.