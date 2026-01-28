Every so often a story emerges from within an ongoing crisis and flips a switch in people’s heads that says: This cannot go on; something has got to change.

The world is seeing a shocking increase in anti-Jewish discrimination in public settings, but what happened to Rosalia Shikhverg ought to be a moment that changes the world’s understanding of what is happening.

Shikhverg suffered gunshot wounds to the head at the Bondi Beach massacre last month. According to an investigation by Sky News, she was rushed to the hospital—where staff allegedly cut her admissions wristband off and put a new one, with a new name, on her. Rosalia Shikhverg was now “Karen Jones.” The new name was printed on her discharge forms and her medication.

A government health official claimed the goyishization of Shikhverg’s identity was done to protect her from media hounding in the wake of the shooting. This feeble and insulting spin only proved that no thought whatsoever was put into the excuse that would be made for this violation of a hospital patient.

The truth—which Shikhverg understood immediately—was that the name change was done to protect her: from hospital staff and medical professionals who could not be trusted to treat a Jewish victim of terrorism because she was a Jewish victim of terrorism.

The crisis of anti-Semitism in public health is such that there was legitimate reason for hospital staff to worry that a patient’s survival depended on their colleagues not knowing the patient was Jewish. In Australia. In the year 2025.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. In Australia and elsewhere in the West, nurses and doctors have been recorded expressing their desire to murder their Jewish patients, in some cases explicitly threatening to do so. Here is the BBC’s description of one of the more infamous such incidents in Sydney:

“A man, who claims to be a doctor, tells Mr Veifer that he ‘has beautiful eyes’ but adds ‘I’m sorry you’re Israeli’ before saying he sends Israelis to Jahannam — an Islamic place akin to hell.

“He goes on to make a throat-slitting gesture, before a woman comes on screen and says that ‘one day’ Mr Veifer’s ‘time will come’ … ‘I won’t treat them, I will kill them,’ she says.”

What makes the Shikhverg case so chilling is that she was in the hospital because she had just been shot by anti-Semites hunting Jews, and then was made to go incognito lest the hospital staff finish her off. When a society reaches a point at which a Jew is thought to be in equal amounts of danger being shot at by experienced gunmen and being treated in hospital, that society cannot continue on as before. It will either descend into a permanent nightmare or its leaders will grab it by the collar and shake it out of its disgrace.

So, what’ll it be, Australia? What’s the plan, Anthony Albanese?

Meanwhile the cautionary tale should put Britain into crisis mode as well. UK medical professionals have been caught mistreating Jewish patients and making anti-Jewish eliminationist pronouncements on social media. It is, once again, the West having these convulsions of societal anti-Semitism, which means if it is not arrested it can easily spread anywhere and everywhere. The societies that were once thought to be the guardrails against spasms of Hitlerian barbarity are guardrails no more. Now, they are accelerants.