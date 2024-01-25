When the American historian Deborah Lipstadt was sued for libel by David Irving for calling him a Holocaust denier, she was forced to defend herself in a London court. During the trial, she remembered that Adolf Eichmann, the senior Nazi official convicted by an Israeli court for his genocidal crimes in 1961, wrote a memoir during the trial. It had been sealed in Israeli archives, but Lipstadt requested its release, thinking it might help her own case.

The memoir was a thread that connected the two cases in a very specific way, imparting a lesson to Lipstadt about the value of using the courts to arm future historians for the battles they’ll fight with those who would deny the atrocities ever happened.

Lipstadt is now the State Department’s special envoy for combating anti-Semitism. (Lipstadt was defended in court by Richard Rampton; in an odd coincidence, Rampton and the excellent actor who played him in the movie adaptation of the case, Tom Wilkinson, died a week apart last month.) She now has a front-row seat, in that role, to the generational heir of the Eichmann and Irving cases and the next application of their lesson.

Ever since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, Israeli authorities have been gathering dual-purpose evidence: fact patterns that can help the state not only find out what happened to the victims but potentially prosecute the perpetrators.

The case Israel is building has been repeatedly compared to the Eichmann trial, though there are key differences.

First, the Eichmann in this case would be Yahya Sinwar, architect of Hamas’s atrocities. Sinwar is unlikely to ever make it to the dock, where he belongs. He refuses any deal that offers exile, and he will do whatever it takes to prevent himself from being taken alive. Additionally, reports suggest he is surrounding himself with hostages as an added layer of protection. A daring abduction of the sort Israel carried out to get Eichmann is thus unlikely.

Putting Sinwar on trial for his war crimes would absolutely garner the attention that Eichmann’s trial received; we are after all in the era of social media and livestreaming. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. The Nazis had plenty of sympathizers, but their ideology was not dominant (though it was present) throughout American educational institutions from Harvard down to various public grade schools. The ideology that justifies Hamas’s Oct. 7 campaign of mass murder, sexual torture, and child kidnapping is dominant on campuses and has had no trouble worming its way into the curricula fabric at every level of education. Whether you call it “decolonization” or find some German compound word for it, the race-obsessed conspiracy-addled theory justifying the extrajudicial murder of Jews is all the rage, and Sinwar would be preaching to an aggravatingly large choir.

It would certainly be revealing to watch Intersectionality Eichmann be elevated to godlike status in the enlightened West. But it would also be unbearably dark, a point of no return if ever there was one.

It would, however, solve the representation problem. Eichmann found a German lawyer to defend him and Israel picked up the tab. Sinwar would have a line of high-profile American and British attorneys begging to take up his case pro bono.

Nevertheless, a legal process to establish facts for posterity would be of great benefit to society, even without an Eichmann figure at its center. The most intriguing angle is one Haaretz reported on a few weeks after the attacks, when Israeli domestic security and law-enforcement teams were put on the case: “A number of Israeli firms with expertise in digital intelligence were enlisted to build what is called ‘the library’ — a database of all the Hamas terrorists who entered into Israel and documentation of their actions, almost minute by minute.”

That “library” is being built on the foundations of Hamas’s own despicable pride: many terrorists wore body cameras to document their own descent into psychotic barbarity.

The massive amounts of evidence being gathered by investigative authorities and emergency responders and other officials is clearly intended to be used in a court of some kind, but Israel will not be taking its case to international or UN courts, whose legitimacy cannot be salvaged. Eichmann was tried in Israeli courts, and Hamas terrorists can be tried in those courts or in military tribunals, though the latter would somewhat defeat the purpose of the trials, which would be to place in the public domain an unimpeachable record of events. The Oct. 7 version of Holocaust deniers have come out of the woodwork already, existing as they do in a postmodern world of “living your truth.” The library of evidence that Israel is currently building is the proper antidote to the lobotomizing poison of such a world.