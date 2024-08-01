Joe Biden emerged from hibernation to take a well-deserved victory lap today over the good news that American hostages taken by Vladimir Putin, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, are coming home in a prisoner swap. When he took a question from a reporter, we were reminded why he’s been so quiet lately, as he stumbled through a confused answer with a blank look on his face.

If you want a measure of just how quiet he’s been, it’s this: We have more recently heard from Lloyd Austin, the elusive defense secretary, than the president on the matter of whether U.S. military personnel will be engaged in combat with the Iranian military in the coming days.

With Iran threatening direct attacks on Israel in the wake of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Austin was asked yesterday, will the U.S. defend its ally just as it did the last time Iran spent an evening bombing Israel?

“If Israel is attacked, we certainly will help. And Israel, you see, you saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again,” Austin told reporters. “But we don’t want to see any of that happen. We’re going to work hard to make sure that, you know, we’re doing things to help take temperature down and address issues through diplomatic means.”

Great. But who’s “we,” kemosabe?

I ask for two reasons. One, because this administration has not, in fact, prevented attacks in the Middle East or elsewhere. This White House’s record on deterrence reminds me of an old schoolteacher of mine who refused to give me a zero on a Bible quiz because, he said, the odds of getting all ten multiple-choice questions wrong unintentionally are too low—he could only assume I knew the answers and was being obnoxious.

Similarly, the White House’s attempts to establish deterrence have failed every test they have faced.

The second reason I ask is because the question should also be taken literally: Who is we?

Ever since he dropped his reelection candidacy, Biden has been backstage. But he has made a point of not resigning from the presidency itself. Doing so would officially make this Iran crisis, and related matters, Not His Problem.

It would be Kamala Harris’s problem. But Harris, the vice president, is busy campaigning because she was made the nominee about 100 days before the election. So although it perhaps matters most what she thinks about all this, it is technically not her responsibility.

Biden has no reason to subject himself to many sit-down interviews with the press anymore, but he still has to show his face. He gave an Oval Office address to explain why he wasn’t running for reelection; there’s no reason we can’t get an Oval Office address on war in the Middle East.

There is certainly a diplomatic aspect to Austin’s job as it relates to the Mideast. But the lead has been taken by the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Austin can speak generally about the desire for a diplomatic solution, but he is not the one who will bring that about. If there’s a diplomatic track to Iran’s looming second-wave attack, we should hear about it in detail from Blinken. But we haven’t.

The Democrats are in a difficult position here, but it is one of their own making. If Biden were to return to the helm of the ship in a public way, it would not only take away from the media attention hyper-focused on Harris and her vibes; it would also shatter the unspoken impression that their party has been working so hard to create in the minds of the voters: Harris is the figure who matters now.

But Harris is ostentatiously avoiding unscripted interviews or any public interactions that can provide useful information of any kind. The press’s treatment of Harris most resembles a gaggle of grade-schoolers discovering a stray kitten. Presumably at some point they will start indulging their curiosity, but for now it’s mostly a communal sense of duty to safe-keep.

Harris’s campaign is very good about emailing or texting reporters statements like “The vice president no longer supports a federal jobs guarantee or a mandatory gun buyback”—or anything else she may have said the last time she ran for president, but anybody can have a staffer spend all day texting “no” to reporters. Not just anybody can lead the free world through a time of global conflict.

We don’t know what Harris believes or is capable of. That is arguably the most important thing in the world right now. The Iranians are not swayed by the vibes, the president has one foot out the door, and the Cabinet secretaries in charge of these portfolios are about to be replaced. Someone needs to take the wheel—and a few questions.