Here are three pieces of news that have been updated with new information within the past 24 hours:

1. A Jewish student at the University of Michigan was assaulted by a group of attackers who, the victim reported, first confirmed that their target was Jewish before jumping him. The attack took place on Saturday night near a campus Jewish center.

The update to the story is a police report that seems to confirm the details of the crime and that there are as of yet no suspects.

2. A man at a pro-Israel demonstration in Newton, Massachusetts, was attacked by a pro-Palestinian activist. The activist launched a second attack on the man, a veteran named Scott Hayes, wrestling him to the ground. Hayes defended himself by firing a legally carried gun at his assailant, then provided medical assistance to his attacker until emergency services could arrive. Both men are expected to face assault and battery charges.

The update: The Jewish community set up a GoFundMe for Hayes that is already nearing its goal. (Hayes himself isn’t Jewish, though he has apparently been a regular at pro-Israel rallies.) Lesson: The costs, both social and economic, of anti-Semitism will be paid by its victims.

3. A professor at Cornell named Russell Rickford reacted to Hamas’s October 7 mass-murder-and-rape attacks by celebrating, calling the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust “exhilarating.” He then took a voluntary sabbatical.

The update: The professor is back at the university and, the New York Post reports, “Cornell confirmed in a statement to The Post on Sunday that the university did not discipline Rickord.”

This is what it’s like to read the news each morning as a Jew in America in the year 2024.

On other days, you can read about campus lawbreakers who aren’t being charged, pro-Hamas rioters in major cities who face no punishment, random assaults of Jews in Brooklyn with no arrests and no suspects—but it’s all consistent and it’s all a version of the above.

You can also read about the Los Angeles city council considering a bill that would require those seeking to intimidate worshipers to keep their harassment eight feet from the entrance to a house of worship. (This would also apply, tellingly, to abortion clinics.) Why is this necessary? Because earlier this summer an anti-Semitic mob descended on an LA synagogue, sparking violent confrontations and preventing Jews from using the main entrance.

But that, you might be tempted to object, is already illegal: It’s a violation of those Jews’ civil rights to block their entry to a house of worship. And you’d be right—except the Biden Justice Department, and the administration more widely, has failed repeatedly and ostentatiously in its responsibility to enforce civil-rights law when the victims are Jews.

What ought an American Jew think when reading the news every day? It is a discouraging way to start a Monday morning. But we are way past that. Because this type of news consumption is also a Tuesday morning thing, and a Wednesday morning thing, and on and on. If you spend Shabbat offline, it is getting difficult not to wince when turning the phone back on each Saturday night.

Which is, I think, a point that goes ignored outside the Jewish community. There isn’t a particularly outrageous story that has singularly instilled fear in the Jewish community. There is, instead, an unlifting smog blanketing public life. It’s ugly, it’s unhealthy, and it narrows a person’s scope of vision.

It’s also selective. Take tomorrow’s congressional hearing on hate crimes. Republicans in the House hold the majority, so they have been able to hold House hearings exclusively on outbreaks of institutional anti-Semitism, such as those that occurred at universities around the country. GOP senators would like the upper chamber to follow suit, but Democrats hold the Senate majority so any focus on anti-Semitism must be watered down to an insulting degree.

“Tuesday’s hearing is a first for the Senate since Oct. 7 and the proceedings are not shaping up as a bipartisan effort,” reports Jewish Insider. “Judiciary Committee Republicans have been urging Democrats for months to convene a hearing on how the uptick in antisemitism on college campuses is violating the civil rights of Jewish students — similar to their House GOP counterparts’ hearings with embattled university presidents earlier in the year.”

You’d think it would be a no-brainer, but you’d be wrong. Every single instance of anti-Semitism listed above is the result of progressive ideological activism, and therefore Democrats have decided to make the hearings about the “rise in hate incidents across the country, particularly targeting the Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities.”

There is no trend of hate crimes against any community that is comparable to what the Jewish community has been experiencing. Jews and only Jews are seeing their civil rights come under relentless attack on campus. Tomorrow, thanks to Democratic leaders such as Dick Durbin, the United States Senate will invent a false equivalence between the victims of anti-Semitism and the perpetrators, so that criticizing anti-Semitism itself will be seen as a violation of Americans’ rights.

So that’s where we are: Monday’s news was full of reports of Jews being attacked with little or no concern expressed by the authorities. Tuesday’s news will be about the Senate making a public mockery of Jewish concerns. What’s the forecast for Wednesday? Expect more smog.

It’s absurd that anybody would be comfortable with this being Jews’ daily experience in America for even a week. It’s now been that way for nearly a year. Let’s not get used to this.