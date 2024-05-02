On a recent episode of the COMMENTARY podcast, Tablet’s Noam Blum made an astute point about Benjamin Netanyahu’s staunchest critics: Some of them dislike Bibi so much that they have convinced themselves he has dictatorial powers that mirror those of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas terrorist leader on the other side of the hostage negotiations. According to this line of thinking, anything that happens—or doesn’t happen—can be blamed on Netanyahu, who governs according to his own will.

The May 2 Wall Street Journal gives us a perfect example of what happens when observers buy into that fallacy. The rather amazing headline is: “Fate of Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Hangs on Two Hard-Liners: Netanyahu and Sinwar.”

The article text is more nuanced, but it still follows the same flawed logic. Here is the crux of the argument as it relates to Israel’s prime minister: “Netanyahu, who faced criticism within Israel over the security and intelligence failures around Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war, has seen his sinking polling numbers stabilize as the conflict drags on….He is now concerned about the possibility that the International Criminal Court could indict him for alleged war crimes, an outcome he has rejected as an assault on Israel’s right to self-defense. Stopping the fighting risks a political reckoning that could eventually push him from power.”

It’s true that “stopping the fighting” would start the clock on a wave of political pressure and possibly an election season, if the coalition dissolves. But this framing puts Bibi between a rock and hard place: If he had finished off Hamas already, he would have done so over the objections of the Biden administration. In patiently placing the overall war on pause in order to get more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to maximize the chances at a deal with Hamas, Netanyahu (along with the war cabinet) is doing what every world leader, but especially Biden, wants him to do. Yet in acquiescing, he is accused of drawing out the war so that he doesn’t have to face a “political reckoning.”

Meanwhile, virtually everyone involved is making it harder for Israel to actually get a deal in place. The anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel have come to serve as a release valve for a public stuck in a limbo mostly of Joe Biden’s making. Those protesters, as Blum mentioned, assume Netanyahu is the obstacle to a deal. But in fact, it is Hamas that has continually walked away from objectively generous deals and appears to be doing so again. Simply as a matter of strategy, the protests arguably contribute to the negotiating stasis, because Hamas interprets them as a destabilizing force in domestic Israeli politics. And Israel’s threats to go into Rafah, the last major Hamas redoubt in the Strip, are consistently muffled by the sound and fury of the Biden administration’s opposition to such an operation, making it less of a credible threat. Hamas can be forgiven for thinking time is on its side.

If Netanyahu were a true “hardliner,” we wouldn’t be having this discussion at all. It is not a “hardline” move to offer concessions continually instead of flattening Hamas once and for all. In fact, Israelis face the very uncomfortable possibility that their leaders have not been hardline enough toward Hamas over the years. Netanyahu’s “political reckoning” will be harsher should he take a more conciliatory line and allow Hamas to survive this war.

As a political leader, Netanyahu prizes stability. He became prime minister on the eve of the Arab Spring, when stability itself in the Mideast seemed to be a fiction. But Israel generally avoided the many security-related pitfalls of the Arab Spring, held off the West’s populist wave (Israel saw nothing comparable to Brexit or the successful political rise of Donald Trump), and came through the Covid years without the ongoing civic recriminations that one finds in America or much of Europe. The protests over judicial reform last year suggested that this run of stability was finally at an end, and the attacks of Oct. 7 reinforced that.

Additionally, another lesson of Oct. 7 was the danger of generous prisoner swaps in which Hamas terrorists are loosed from Israeli jails in large numbers. Such deals are not the mark of a hardliner. They are, however, becoming a regular feature of the Netanyahu years: Sinwar himself was freed in one such deal Netanyahu struck more than a decade ago.

“Hardliner” means different things to different people, but Netanyahu’s record seems a poor match for the word. More importantly, to whatever degree Netanyahu was a hardliner, it’s not at all clear Israelis believe this is a moment for overcorrecting in the opposite direction.