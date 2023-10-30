When it comes to the Middle East, President Joe Biden has a funny habit of copying his predecessor once every other possible avenue has been exhausted. When the administration’s failed Iran engagement cratered, it turned to shoring up and expanding the Abraham Accords so the president could go into his reelection with a foreign-policy accomplishment. Now Biden has done the same with anti-Semitism. NBC News reports: “The White House will also highlight how the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has expedited an update of its complaint form. For the first time, it will make it clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits certain forms of antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

The White House actually first took this step a month ago, to little fanfare, when the president instructed eight Cabinet departments to apply civil-rights protections against some forms of “antisemitism and Islamophobia.” This was, in fact, a reasonable but not exactly earth-shattering expansion of former President Trump’s executive order, signed in late 2019, applying those civil-rights protections to Jews on campus. Trump’s order built on determinations made by the Obama and George W. Bush administrations, which recognized that if you are being discriminated against because of “national origin”-related racism—say, a global pogrom inspired by anger toward Israeli Jews for defending themselves—it doesn’t actually matter if you were born in Israel.

This is common sense. But because it was Donald Trump who signed the order, everyone lost their ever-loving minds. A CNN anchor suggested to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal that this was an attempt to turn “Jewish” into a nationality: “The Soviet Union did that.” Not to be outdone, Blumenthal responded that actually, applying civil-rights to Jews is just like Hitler: “It smacks not only of what happened in the Soviet Union but also Nazi Germany.” Perhaps the thinking here was that Hitler just protected the Jews too hard, like the cartoon character Elmyra Duff who lovingly smothers her pets within an inch of their lives.

“It will do nothing to protect Jewish students,” sniffed Rep. Pramila Jayapal. “Instead, it’ll usher in a climate of fear for campus activists.”

Let’s talk about that “climate of fear.” The pro-Hamas demonstrators who tried to chase Jewish students into the campus library at Cooper Union were clearly not overtaken by a climate of fear. They were its authors. It was not the pro-Palestinian “campus activists” locked out of the Cornell Jewish dining hall for their own protection.

Trump’s executive order was intended to dispel the climate of fear. The events of these past few weeks have made that undeniable, which is what accounts for Biden’s decision to clear his throat and repeat his administration’s month-old directive that, yes, Jews have civil rights. Biden’s move in September would protect Jews from things like housing discrimination. Which—fine. But it is clear now that every word of warning about anti-Semitism on campus was correct and every dismissive hand-wave in response was rancid bad faith. This is where the battle is, because this is where the organized mediocrities of America can gatekeep the Jews out of higher education and the career paths that lie just beyond. This is where the attempt to cast out American Jews from society begins in earnest, and this is where it must be fought, tooth and nail, without excuses.