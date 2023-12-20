Some decisions are simple, which can be both a blessing (you know what to do) and a curse (you don’t have much excuse for not doing it). The Biden administration faces just such a situation at the moment: It must put a stop to the Houthi attacks on cargo ships traversing the Red Sea.

The Houthis are Iran’s proxy in Yemen. They have been firing upon merchant ships that pass through the Suez Canal, sometimes via drone. Attacks have increased since Israel’s latest war with Hamas began in October. The U.S. announced this week it is sending a multinational naval force to accompany ships through the troubled waters. That is a start but it won’t be enough: Naval escorts will likely slow the flow of commerce through the waterway and therefore aren’t a long-term solution to the market disruption. Biden & Co. have to be prepared to do more.

One reason the West’s hand is forced here is economics. One-fifth of all global container trade, as the Wall Street Journal reports, passes through the canal. Oil giant BP has for now stopped sending its ships through that route; others have started to follow suit. According to the New York Times, crude oil has already risen 8 percent since mid-December.

Other costs also get passed on to consumers: The alternate route for these ships runs around Africa, adding time and fuel to every trip. If the problem persists, the Times says, economic forecasters expect the price of oil to increase by as much as $4 a barrel. Insurance rates will also rise with either the increased danger of the normal trip or the extended time frame of the alternate route.

The other reason to act is that the Houthis, and by extension Iran, are gaining at the expense of the U.S. and our allies. “At the end of the day, what they really want is a bigger stake in Yemen, and perhaps they want to do that through becoming a global problem,” Yoel Guzansky, a senior research fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, told the Times. The Houthis are negotiating with Saudi Arabia for recognition in part of Yemen, so this display of strength only improves their hand.

There is also reason to act fast. The price of oil had been dropping, so the initial rise in cost is easily absorbed if it stops there. Additionally, demand has been lower during this period. S&P’s Chris Rogers told the Times that “if the disruption lasts days rather than weeks or months,” it’ll be a blip.

At the moment, the Houthis aren’t in as strong a position as they are trying to project. The International Crisis Group’s Ahmed Nagi told the Times that as the Houthis consolidate their position in Yemen, they are on the hook for public services and unpaid salaries. They want a wartime excuse to skirt those obligations. There appears to be a window of time here in which the Houthis are vulnerable at home and abroad.

Yet the Biden administration has, bizarrely, resisted taking the most obvious and cost-free step: putting the Houthis back on the list of foreign terrorist organizations. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken removed them in 2021, he employed a neat trick: The U.S., he said, was delisting the Houthis because it would help in “alleviating the humanitarian situation” in Yemen. And if the Houthis were removed from the list not because they stopped being terrorists, then the administration could resist re-listing them even when their terrorism increased.

Well, those chickens have come home to roost, haven’t they? Give terrorists the kid-glove treatment and you get more terrorism. The administration needs to put the Houthis back on the list, and follow that up by striking strategic points in Yemen to hobble the Houthis’ ability to choke shipping lanes. By some accounts, U.S. forces will soon be in a position to do exactly that. The Houthis will call Biden’s bluff. The president should make it abundantly clear that America isn’t bluffing at all.