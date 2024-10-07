What was October 7, 2023?

In a sane world, the question would be unnecessary. Unfortunately, we live in a world in which Amnesty International—one of the leading “human rights for everyone but the Jews” organizations around the globe—marked the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks with a video that is perhaps the best single example of why we are in a battle to define the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

In the video, a woman who’s speaking for a group of marching anti-Israel protesters says: “Don’t let anyone tell you this all started on the seventh of October 2023.”

What is “this”? Believe it or not, she never says. Rather, she launches into a diatribe against Israel’s founding 76 years ago and its continued existence. Later, she says: “And when there is no accountability, there is no reason to change, or to stop. And that’s why, one year on, Israel has escalated its attacks on Lebanon leading to more devastation and death.”

One year on from what, exactly? Where did Lebanon come into the mix? Again, she never says. And on some level, we understand: Her implicit defense of the barbarism of that day is genuinely evil, but as long as she doesn’t say it explicitly she can still look herself in the mirror.

The coopting of Oct. 7 by Hamas’s supporters around the world is why we have to say, and keep saying, what exactly happened that day. It’s what motivates one of the many worthwhile documentaries about Oct. 7, 2023, Pierre Rehov’s Pogrom(s).

Rehov’s documentary is a worthy expression of the horror and the sorrow and the devastation because its premise is also that none of “this” began on Oct. 7, 2023. Hence the title of the film, which not only describes the horrors but attempts to name them.

In the film, Richard Rossin, the former head of Doctors Without Borders, tells the viewer that Oct. 7 was far more than a terror attack. Dalia Ziada, a prominent pro-democracy activist in Egypt during the Arab Spring turmoil, offers: “What happened on October 7 was a genocide attack.”

Perhaps the film’s best attempt to categorize that day comes from Sarah-Masha Fainberg of Tel Aviv University: “Hamas operatives intentionally chose the modus operandi of the pogromists of tsarist Russia and of the Einsatzgruppen during World War II, to reactivate a deep sense of Jewish vulnerability.”

It’s true, Oct. 7 didn’t begin on Oct. 7, 2023. But as Fainberg notes, it also didn’t start in 1948 with Israel’s rebirth. It was the continuation of the long march of the oldest hatred.

In that sense, there is something almost mystical about it. In every generation they rise up to destroy us, and here they are rising up again. Still, Rehov’s film warns against taking that too far and thus removing from the Palestinians their agency. Rehov interviews Yuval Bitton, the former intelligence head of Israel’s prison service and a man who has spent many hours in that capacity with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded Oct. 7. Bitton was also one of the Israeli doctors who helped save Sinwar’s life while he was in an Israeli prison.

“Whoever defines [Sinwar] as a psychopath gives him a gift,” Bitton says. “That’s basically saying that he didn’t know what he was doing.” But that, Bitton says, is plainly untrue. “Sinwar is not a psychopath. Sinwar knew exactly what he was doing. This is part of their worldview.”

By “this,” Bitton means: The wanton murder, by hand, of 1,200 innocents and the kidnapping of over 200 more men, women, and children. By “this” he means what another captured Hamas operative says when asked what the terror group had planned to do with women captives: “To whore them. To rape them.” By “this” he means the killing spree so savage that emergency responders found teeth and scalps at the kibbutzim that came under attack, kindergartens covered in blood, charred human remains and piles of ashes.

Throughout the film one cannot help but look for some evidence that there is a person beneath each monster carrying out these crimes. A telling moment comes during an exchange between a captured Hamas terrorist and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) agent questioning him:

Terrorist: “We sat in the room eating dates and drinking water. Then we heard the sounds of young children.”

ISA: “What kind of sounds?”

Terrorist: “Young children crying.”

ISA: “Can you demonstrate what sounds so I understand?”

Terrorist: “The cries of young children, a young child, something like that.”

ISA: “Like what? Imitate it.”

At that point the terrorist gets agitated, his eyes looking at his interrogator pleadingly. He can’t bear to imitate the sounds of a child crying. Why? Because, when asked what happened next, he responds that he and his fellow terrorist shot at the door “until we didn’t hear them cry anymore.”

That brief moment of humanity makes the terrorist even less sympathetic to the observer. Because he, too, isn’t a psychopath. He, too, knows exactly what he’s doing.

Those who took part knew what they were doing. And those who celebrate the slaughter throughout the world today know exactly what they are celebrating.

“Oct. 7 is the only and single massacre of the 21st century that has been almost immediately contextualized,” notes Fainberg. The film then cuts to a clip of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proclaiming: “It’s important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.”

It’s true that none of this began on Oct. 7. But perhaps the most important lesson of the anniversary is that our enemies and their many supporters openly intend for the slaughter of Jews to continue long after that day.