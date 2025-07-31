The truly soul-crushing part of Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s interview on Breaking Points yesterday comes when she tells the progressive host about running in an election while the Israel-Gaza conflict was raging:

“There was no issue that was more difficult for me in this last, I would say six years but certainly in this last election, other than this issue, because it’s personal.”

Slotkin is Jewish. She came to office, first as a member of the House, as a moderate Democrat with a background in national security. But in office, she has steadily become a vocal critic of Israel and gone noticeably quiet on the issue of anti-Semitism. The worse the domestic situation for Jews became, the greater her indifference to it seemed to be.

So when she went on a show known for its anti-Zionist conspiracy theories (the first question to Slotkin yesterday was about whether Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset, perhaps run by Israel) and its overt reliance on Hamas propaganda for its broadcasts, it could have been a “Sister Souljah moment” for Slotkin, an opportunity to push back on the hate.

Then she said “it’s personal,” and I thought we’d get a statement of pride in her Jewish faith. Instead, Slotkin said this:

“There was no issue that was more difficult for me in this last, I would say six years but certainly in this last election, other than this issue, because it’s personal: I’m a Middle East analyst by training.”

The genocidal war against the Jews and the explosion of anti-Semitism in her state and beyond is personal to this Jewish senator, because she’s… a Middle East analyst by training.

I’ve rewatched the clip several times, each time hoping I was hallucinating. But, like the old joke about the guy who watches reruns of the evening news, it always ended the same way.

The interview itself is not an especially easy watch. It’s as if the Hindenburg and Chernobyl had coincided. At one point hostess Krystal Ball asked Slotkin why she even agreed to appear on their show. It was the only good question she or her cohost asked Slotkin.

There were worse moments than “I’m a Middle East analyst by training,” of course. Here’s one exchange:

Host: “Do you think AIPAC (the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) should register as a foreign lobby?”

Slotkin: “[looks at the ceiling for three full seconds] I don’t know the answer to that. I think that I know plenty of people who think they should.”

Sorry, what? AIPAC is an American organization. It is the subject of dual-loyalty smears galore by people like Ilhan Omar and Candace Owens. The current faddish conspiracy theory is that Israel had President John F. Kennedy killed because he wanted AIPAC’s predecessor organization to register as a foreign agent.

Has Slotkin completely lost her mind? She certainly can’t claim ignorance on the subject, because she is, you know, a Middle East analyst by training. She also worked for the CIA. And now she spends her time feeding her soul—and her people—to the swamp-dwellers.

But wait, there’s more.

Ball: “Do you accept that Israel has a policy of enforced famine and starvation in the Gaza Strip?”

Slotkin: “I think I literally put my name on a letter yesterday or last night that says ‘a policy of starvation,’ a people are starting to starve.”

That was soon followed by this exchange:

Ball: “So this is a crime against humanity. Forced starvation is a crime against humanity.”

Slotkin: “The occupying power has a responsibility to get aid into the war zone. Period. By the law of war.”

Ball: “So in addition, do you accept that the Israeli plan… is forced ethnic cleansing?”

Slotkin: “I think we have, as recently as yesterday, the prime minister of Israel talking about forced migration into certain areas and then potentially out of the country. That is not legal.”

Obviously, creating a safe zone for civilians nearby to go to before engaging the enemy forces in urban warfare is not “ethnic cleansing.” As a Middle East analyst by training, Slotkin surely knows this.

One last exchange:

Cohost Saagar Enjeti: “Would you support [an] offensive weapons ban, would you stop any offensive aid to Israel?”

Slotkin: “That certainly to me would be a place to look, but I’m not going to cut off a blanket next sale on a defensive weapon.”

There’s a serious point here, and that is that Slotkin is the very definition of a weathervane. In the Democratic Party, the winds are only blowing in one direction: against the Jewish state. And they are not leaving much standing in their wake. Not even, believe it or not, a Middle East analyst by training.