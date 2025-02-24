Hamas’s depravity throughout the war has put Palestinian advocates on the defensive. But last Thursday’s street party, in which Hamas and all the other “resistance” groups joyously paraded coffins of dead Israeli children for a cheering and jeering crowd, has been especially damaging to their cause.

The key to Palestinian advocacy has always been to remove all agency and accountability from Palestinians themselves. This became more difficult when Israel left Gaza and there was no “occupation” to blame—Palestinians had a chance to govern their own territory and choose their path. The tactic then became to insist that any bad deeds done by parties in Gaza were performed solely by Hamas.

Then came Oct. 7, 2023. Every “resistance” group participated in Gaza’s invasion of Israel, as did countless civilians. The next group of Palestinian security inmates to be released by Israel as part of the cease-fire deal will include over 400 men from Gaza who were arrested inside Israel on the day of the invasion.

What this means is not that every Palestinian in Gaza is therefore a combatant—just as not every Russian is a combatant despite their country’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Instead, it means that every institution in Gaza responsible for its invasion of Israel in 2023 must be dismantled as part of any effort to end the war permanently and rebuild the enclave.

Here, the tragic story of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons is instructive. In the video of the three being taken into Gaza, the family is surrounded by plain-clothed Palestinians. Later, the Palestinian Mujahideen organization took responsibility for the kidnapping, though it is not clear whether the plain-clothed kidnappers are themselves all part of the Mujahideen. There were some reports that the Bibases were taken by an unknown group which then sold its captives to another organization. Later, there emerged consistent reports that at some point the Bibases were in the hands of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which participated in the handover of the bodies. When exactly Hamas took possession of the Bibases, and whether that was before or after they were murdered in Gaza, is unclear.

What is one to do with this information? The Bibases don’t just symbolize Hamas’s brutality, though Hamas was the reason the invasion happened and the party responsible for the demonic ceremony celebrating the dead children.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, in addition to participating in that ceremony and perhaps holding the captive Bibas family, not only joined the Oct. 7 pogrom but has taken the lead in shepherding anti-Zionism on campus, training participants in the pro-Hamas tentifada, and organizing a high-profile conference at which a Democratic member of Congress spoke. The PFLP and its front groups should be treated no differently from Hamas as part of any permanent cease-fire.

Hamas’s feats of terror would not be possible without Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which Hamas used as a decoy organization in its prewar deception scheme and which is Hamas’s most prominent Gaza-based ally in this war. Surely any policy applied to Hamas would be applied to PIJ and its members.

The same, presumably, would go for the Mujahideen group that claimed credit for the Bibas kidnapping, as well as the other groups represented in the grotesque Hamas-led ceremony. Which is to say: Every so-called resistance organization in Gaza must be disbanded, with no exceptions.

Finally, how does a sweeping policy toward institutions deal with civilians? The answer is, it isn’t just armed groups responsible for what happened on Oct. 7. Gaza’s government and armed forces led an invasion that opened the way for civilians to take part in the murder and looting spree.

How is it that the removal of parts of a fence can inspire civilians to cross into another territory and randomly murder, torture, plunder, and kidnap? The answer is that generations of Palestinians in Gaza have been brainwashed from birth to believe that that is a reasonable course of action toward Jews. And who brainwashed them? We can start with the UNRWA schools responsible for “educating” Palestinian children.

These schools quite famously teach the most demented Jew-hate one can imagine. The textbooks have been opened, the schoolchildren have told the world what they have learned. We don’t wonder what happens in an UNRWA school; we wonder how any country could possibly fund it, support it, defend its existence.

UNRWA is now being ordered to cease its operations in Israel and the territories. Gaza’s de-Nazification should encompass both its ideological institutions—of which UNRWA is one—and its institutions of violent governance. Dismantling Hamas is necessary, yes. But it would be far from sufficient if we want to give future generations of Gazans a chance at a life outside of a death cult.