The attempts to dismiss the Amsterdam pogrom as fundamentally connected to soccer hooliganism are meant to send the following message: You don’t have to worry about this stuff unless you’re at a football game. It’s a contained problem.

But the truth is the opposite—history tells us that when it comes to anti-Semitism, athletics aren’t collateral damage but rather the deliberately chosen target.

Take, for example, the follow-up attack in the wake of the Amsterdam pogrom. This week, a Jewish under-17 soccer team in Berlin was chased home by thugs with knives and clubs. The victims play for Maccabi Berlin, a legacy organization reestablished after the Holocaust in an attempt to revive Jewish cultural life in Germany. Jewish sports teams such as Maccabi Berlin played an important role in 20th century European history before they were shuttered by the Nazis—and they were shuttered by the government for reasons far more important than soccer.

In 1898, the Zionist (and physician) Max Nordau addressed the Second Zionist Congress and introduced his concept of the Muskeljudenthum, or “muscular Jewry.” He explained:

“We Jews possess an exceptional gift for physical activity. It may be that this will appear paradoxical since we have been accustomed for generations to view ourselves in the mirror which our enemies have held up to us, and to discover any number of physical blemishes. It is true that our muscles have been weakened and that our attitudes and postures are not always satisfactory. But when Jews do engage in sport their defects vanish, their postures improve, their muscles become strong and their general health gets better.”

He continued:

“The history of our people relates to the fact that we were once strong physically. But today that is not the case. Others succeeded in degenerating us physically. They had the ghetto Jews of the Middle Ages into sorrowful weaklings, haggard and unable to defend ourselves in the narrow alleyways of the ghetto. Nobody can deny us the necessary physical activity needed to make our bodies healthy again. We will renew our youth in our aging years. We will develop wide chests, strong arms and legs, a brave look. We will be warriors. What is lacking physically, we will develop through exercise. But our recovery to health is not only through the body, but also in the spirit, for as Hebrews attain more achievements in sport, so will our self-confidence improve. Long lives Sport! Hebrew sports clubs go forward and bloom.”

And so they did. That same year the Bar Kochba gymnastics club, named for the famous leader of the Jewish rebellion against the Romans, was founded. Other Bar Kochba associations followed, leading to the establishment of an umbrella organization. After WWI, that umbrella was revivified as the Maccabi World Union, which paved the way for the Maccabi Games. Between the first and second wars, Maccabi established nearly three-dozen chapters in Czechoslovakia alone.

Most such associations were Zionist in spirit if not in name, to avoid provocation. In Europe and Russia, Zionism was a bulwark against assimilationism. The Jewish gymnastics clubs adopted the wider Zionist movement’s dedication to Hebrew language learning, for example.

Zionism prioritized the recognition of Jewish peoplehood wherever Jews could be found. Before the Jews could have a nation-state, they had to embrace their status as a nation. Vladimir Jabotinsky’s articulate political writing did much to establish the Jews as a “national minority” among many others—Ukrainians, Poles—in the Russian Empire.

Jewish peoplehood was not a compromise position in which Jews would embrace their roots and then set sail for the Holy Land. They could demand the rights they were due wherever they stood. Often, Zionist activism alarmed imperial Russian officials precisely because it would strengthen the local Jewish communities’ connection to their heritage, improve their ability to organize, and boost their religious education and language skills without necessitating the mass emigration of those pesky—and now confident—Jews.

The Jewish gymnasium organizations had a similar effect. They made European Jewish communities stronger, healthier, happier, more social, and more confident. Excluding Jews from national athletic leagues was meant to be isolating. Jews rose to the challenge and proved yet again they were anyone’s equal, and deserved to be treated as such.

The attacks on Maccabi Berlin are not much different from the attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv. They are assaults on Jewish peoplehood, Jewish equality, Jewish particularism and Jewish continuity. And in Europe, they are also intended to prevent the emergence of the muscular Jew, who is bound to win his fair share of fair fights.