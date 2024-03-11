I have some bad news: Everyone can’t be the last one devoured by the crocodile.

Winston Churchill famously said of those who wouldn’t get off the sidelines against Hitler, “Each one hopes that if he feeds the crocodile enough, the crocodile will eat him last.”

Over the weekend, there was an explosion in applications for the honor of being eaten last among Jews in arts and literature. Late Sunday night, the Academy Award for Most Trembling Knees went to Jonathan Glazer, the director who instantly went viral by equating his fellow Jews with the Nazis, but the festivities started earlier in the weekend. The magazine Guernica, which is the literary version of earplugs, accidentally published a Jew and immediately apologized.

The offending writer, whose essay was retracted after a slew of resignations by staffers, refused to serve in the IDF after moving to Israel and spends her days volunteering to help Palestinian children. But she learned an important lesson when the magazine nonetheless threw her under the bus in “solidarity,” a lesson that Jews have been learning since the French Revolution: To the enlightened Western left, there is no such thing as a good-enough Jew. And so along came the crocodile.

Then on Sunday, we got a pretty rough preview of what was to come. As Hollywood stars were deciding how to accessorize their outfits for the Oscars that evening, many chose—stick with me here—a bloody hand celebrating the lynching of two Jews. Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay, and Ramy Youssef were among the actors who wore a pin of a bloody hand, modeled after a particularly grisly episode. In 2000, two Jews wandered into Ramallah. They were taken into Palestinian police custody, presumably to protect them from the shrieking mob trying to rip them limb from limb with their bare hands. But the mob stormed the building and did its thing, as Kamala Harris might say. One of the killers showed off his blood-drenched hands to cheers from his compatriots outside. The pin is known as the Palestinian “hand of resistance.”

Now, the defense of these fiends is that they didn’t know what the pin meant. On some level, that is believable: Eilish is 22 years old, and rose to music fame during her teen years, so it is possible that she doesn’t know much of anything.

But even in Eilish’s case, it is unlikely. As some have pointed out, a bloody red hand is pretty universal. You would not be surprised to learn that Billie Eilish Baird O’Connell comes from an Irish family, who surely are familiar with the Red Hand of Ulster. The well read among the public probably recognizes the red right hand from Milton’s Paradise Lost, in which it signifies God’s vengeance.

The bloody hand pin did not seem to bother anyone, and I suppose in that atmosphere—one in which feted industry leaders were parading around alongside a celebration of lynching Jews—Glazer’s weak-kneed grand finale was almost inevitable.

Glazer was awarded an Oscar for his film Zone of Interest, which is about a man who, as I mentioned last night, attains professional success thanks to his ability to ignore the suffering of the Jews around him. It is not, however, autobiographical. The film is about Rudolph Hess living as a Nazi commandant next to Auschwitz. Though after last night, it’s unclear whether he’s meant to be the villain or the hero of Glazer’s film.

Hess is actually a perfect subject for a discussion about Jew-devouring crocodiles, and Glazer should know why. The Nazis demonstrated their efficiency and ingenuity by devising a system in which the crocodile actually could eat all the Jews last—or at least at once. In Hess’s world, the world Glazer was rewarded for depicting, there was no need for the crocodile to take it one at a time.