No one had more to lose from Yahya Sinwar’s death than Hezbollah. And now that losing begins in earnest.

Sure, Sinwar was the leader of Hamas, which is also at war with Israel and has now entered a state of existential crisis. But Israel has demonstrated repeatedly that it can hurt Hezbollah wherever it wants to. What was holding Israel back was the fact that its ground troops were fighting on two fronts, both of which required a fair minimum of personnel, resources, and diplomatic attention.

Before Sinwar’s death, Israel was in the unenviable position of having to pursue its key war aims in Gaza while the more dangerous attacks on its homeland were coming from Lebanon. Neither front could be neglected for a moment.

But getting Sinwar bags one of Israel’s war aims. A second, the complete defeat of Hamas, is much closer thanks to Sinwar’s death as well. As Abe Greenwald wrote on Thursday: In a game of whack-a-mole, “when you whack all the moles, you win the game.” And the other extant war aim, the return of the captives, is also at least made somewhat easier (though by no means easy) with Sinwar’s killing: As the Wall Street Journal reports, Sinwar was telling his mediators to resist a deal throughout the spring, and he then again ordered them to hold out just a few weeks ago when Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike. He was using six of the higher-profile hostages, including one American, as human shields, tying his survival to theirs. (When Israeli forces got close to discovering them, they were executed and, the Journal reports, Sinwar “began preparing for his death” at about the same time.)

To many, the fact that Sinwar was the obstacle to a hostage deal was obvious, especially near the end. But it was contested by politicians and the media around the world, including in Israel, vociferously. Either way, we certainly know now: Pursuing Sinwar and the destruction of Hamas was Israel’s best strategy to attain all of its main war goals.

That fact may not change much on the ground, but it will alter the perception of the Israeli government and military as aimless or scattershot or making decisions based on electoral politics instead of prosecuting the war in the most effective way possible. That buys Israel some breathing room diplomatically, because, to put a fine point on it, a lot of people were wrong about what Israel was up to and that makes it easier for Israel to go on the offensive diplomatically, not just militarily.

Which means anyone seeking a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah now must reckon with this clarity. Israel has the upper hand in all ways at the moment, and it will press that advantage. Here’s what that looks like, via Axios:

“One Israeli demand is that the IDF be allowed to engage in ‘active enforcement’ to make sure Hezbollah doesn’t rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure in the areas of southern Lebanon that are close to the border, an Israeli official said.

“The official added that Israel also demands its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space.”

That second one is especially important. But, as Axios notes, both the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces are likely to object.

Unfortunately for the UN, Israel is in a position to be making demands. Terror groups depend on the ability to regroup and rearm while relying on the international community to hold Israel to notions of sovereignty that the terrorists themselves won’t respect. Which means a ceasefire isn’t really a ceasefire, and it certainly won’t bring peace. If anything, it’ll guarantee more war.

Unless, that is, Israel is given the latitude to do what the UN is mandated to do but refuses: keep Hezbollah from regrowing its limbs between rounds. That would further the cause of peace not just in Israel but in Lebanon as well.

As long as Hamas is operationally headless, Israel can turn more attention to Hezbollah without losing ground in Gaza. Iran’s entire strategy for its proxies is to avoid a fair fight and force Israel to fend off multiple enemies on multiple fronts. A Sinwar-less Gaza, therefore, is Hezbollah’s nightmare. The pressure will be on Iran and its proxies to strike a deal before Israel can deliver a similar knockout punch to Hezbollah. The West should be in no rush to make this any easier for Tehran.