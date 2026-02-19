Hamas has wrapped up its latest revision of casualty data in the Gaza war, and it makes clear why Israel’s critics have been flailing since the end of the war.

The list has enough information to cite 68,800 deaths. Hamas has lost 25,000 fighters, which leaves 44,000 war deaths to account for. Included in that 44,000 are about 10,000 natural deaths. The remaining 34,000 would include civilians killed by Israel and those killed by Hamas and associated militant groups—either by execution, rocket misfires, turf wars, and the like.

The result is that even when using Hamas’s numbers, Israel’s civilian-to-combatant death rate is close to 1:1, an unheard-of accomplishment in an urban war setting, let alone one in which much of the territory has been turned into Hamas human shields. Given that Hamas started the war, refused to surrender, and fired at Israel from civilian homes, the terrible tragedy of Gazan lives lost is laid at Hamas’s feet.

It feels pretty silly at this point to even consider the “genocide” accusation, but this is another opportunity to note that Hamas goaded its defenders out on that limb and then personally cut it off under their feet. While plenty of bad-faith actors have been accusing Israel of genocide since the war started, and are therefore immune to facts, I’m sure there are a number of decent folks who fell into the “genocide” trap because they followed a trend in the name of “human rights.” I do not envy the humiliation they are experiencing now, but neither do I find such people particularly sympathetic. They ought to feel bad about what they’ve said and done, and I hope they do.

The reason people were willing to believe it is twofold. First, it is the quintessential example of the Big Lie. Hitler’s belief was that the bigness of the lie not only lends it credibility but serves as an emotional, rather than rational, appeal. As we watch Israeli companies flood Gaza with sweets and drinks for Ramadan, we cannot maintain any rational, conscious interpretation other than Israel won a defensive war while protecting civilians to an extent never seen before. But those who shape their beliefs based on subconscious appeals to emotion? Who knows what contradictions they can maintain.

The other reason is, yes, anti-Semitism. The public’s willingness to believe the worst about Jews is not new, and it’s not an accident. Those who have participated in the “genocide” Big Lie have not made an honest mistake. A mistake, perhaps—but not an honest one.

For anyone who wants to put up guardrails for the next time Hamasniks try to snare them in a massive hoax, the most important detail in the new report is the demographics chart. Women’s share of deaths is largely consistent with their share of the total population. Military-aged men, however, are a far larger share of fatalities than their share of the population.

Which means another key part of the anti-Israel narrative is definitive nonsense. That is the focus by Israel’s critics on “women and children,” the narrative that claims the Jews are “baby killers.” When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she opposes Israel because “I care about little kids dying”; when Rashida Tlaib reads into the congressional record what she says are the names of “babies that the Israeli government has murdered”; when Elizabeth Warren tells a town hall audience that Israel is committing genocide and to “look at the children”; we are being fed the baby-killer trope from elected politicians.

It’s a lie, and a malignant one. Once again, Hamas’s own numbers obliterate the lies that Western anti-Zionists cling to out of a misplaced sense of pride. Indeed, one rarely encounters people with less to be proud of.