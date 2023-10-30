Analysts and pundits have argued over the legitimacy of comparisons between Hamas and ISIS in the wake of the October 7 massacre and the shocking barbarity by which the Palestinian terror organization carried it out. But ISIS isn’t having any trouble understanding the connection. Since the attacks, Lynne O’Donnell reports at Foreign Policy, the Islamic State has been linked to terrorist attacks and recruitment arrests in Brussels, Italy, and Uganda.

“The broader impact of the Hamas attacks—even before a potentially escalating regional war—is the possibility that terrorist groups around the world will try to match the spectacular carnage that Hamas pulled off earlier this month, which had a death toll equivalent to multiple Sept. 11 attacks on a per capita basis in a small country such as Israel,” O’Donnell writes. And the Islamic State, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project tells O’Donnell, “is clearly trying to show its relevance.” The effect of competition on transnational terror groups is more pronounced than on localized groups for reasons that should be obvious: The financial rewards and the recruiting grounds are nearly limitless.

That gets at one reason Hamas’s fate is every nation’s problem. Reading about the Labour Party’s burgeoning revolt against leader Keir Starmer for his support for Israel—Starmer, who had to rebuild the party from the rubble of the anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn’s fanatical leadership—one gets the impression Labour MPs think Hamas is Israel’s problem and Israel is Britain’s problem. This is exactly backwards.

And the potential for terrorist violence the world over isn’t the only reason Labour’s line of thinking—as echoed by a much smaller segment of the Democratic Party but a larger share of academia and media here in the U.S.—is wrong.

Hamas’s funding streams include large-scale real estate investments such as those run by Trend GYO, the Turkey-based developer that was among the companies sanctioned on Thursday by the Treasury Department for being a Hamas cash cow. Last year, Treasury said that, as of 2018, “Hamas elements held about 75 percent of the issued capital at Turkey-based company Trend GYO. Additionally, Hamas planned to privately issue more than $15 million of Trend GYO’s shares to senior officials in the investment portfolio.” On Thursday, Treasury noted that the company “is a key component of Hamas’s global asset holdings which had previously been estimated to be worth over $500 million.” Hamas, like other terrorist groups, is washing its blood money in global markets.

Hamas patron Qatar, meanwhile, openly throws its money around the West. The British government rejected calls to rethink its financial relationship with Qatar in the wake of the attacks, “keenly aware that Britain has become dependent on Qatari shipments of liquified natural gas” as the winter months approach. According to the Telegraph, “The state of Qatar alone, not counting individual royals’ personal holdings, is the 10th largest landowner in the UK.” Qatar “has also bought big stakes in Barclays bank, Sainsbury’s, and British Airways parent International Airlines Group, and vital infrastructure such as Heathrow airport and National Grid’s gas network.”

In the U.S., Eli Lake reports, “Qatar today is the largest foreign donor to American universities,” some of which are currently convulsing with pro-Hamas demonstrations and acts of violence. Cornell, for example, has received $1.8 billion since 2001. The Qataris have also “spent their lavish fortune at American law firms, on lobbying contracts with former senior officials, and on junkets and partnerships with big media companies.”

A relative newcomer on the list of Hamas-related financial headaches is the world of cryptocurrency markets, through which Hamas raises harder-to-track money. The organization’s terror partner in crime, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, saw a cryptocurrency windfall transfer before joining Hamas’s attacks this month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the cryptocurrency exchange that facilitated the windfall is based in Moscow. Russian leaders have seen Hamas’s October 7 attacks as an anti-American propaganda coup, making its alignment with Iran’s expansionist project even clearer. The cryptocurrency exchanges and disinformation networks powered by Moscow are, it should hardly need to be said, a far bigger problem for the U.S. and Europe than they are for Israel.

If Western leaders want to take seriously the political and financial stability of their own countries and the security of their citizens, they should stop pretending that Hamas is Israel’s problem or that throwing Hamas a lifeline will make any of the above go away.