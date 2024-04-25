As the campus battles over the Israel-Hamas war have entered a new phase, the real war appears to be on the verge of doing the same. Although the IDF has arguably been on the cusp of a major operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah for a couple months, Hamas’s latest moves suggest it believes its time is running out.

Two weeks ago, Hamas was riding high. A mistaken Israeli strike had killed seven employees of a celebrity chef providing food to Gazans, and the Biden administration unloaded. Officials claimed it was part of a pattern of behavior, portraying it as inevitable rather than a forgivable one-off. President Biden complained about Israel’s entire war strategy and put the onus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get a ceasefire, thus deprioritizing the hostages (some of whom are Americans). All this came after the administration allowed passage of a UN resolution, shaped by Russia and China’s demands, that took the pressure off Hamas to release hostages.

In response to these events, Hamas began treating the hostage talks as a joke. Then, in a moment of high confidence, the terror group let slip that it could not abide by the outline of the already-lopsided deal Israel was willing to strike because it didn’t have the 40 requisite “humanitarian” captives still alive. Israel tried to salvage the deal anyway by saying Hamas could make up the difference in non-humanitarian captives, but Hamas’s leverage was higher than it had been since the beginning of the war, and the group balked.

These days Hamas isn’t so confident. The terror group revived the possibility of releasing non-humanitarian hostages in the first round of a new deal after all. Hamas also floated the possibility of negotiating its own surrender, but only if it could remain in government. In other words, it began begging for its life: “A top Hamas political official told The Associated Press the Islamic militant group is willing to agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel and that it would lay down its weapons and convert into a political party if an independent Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders.”

This is, by my count, Hamas’s third such attempt to float this trial balloon during the current war, and it finally got international media to bite on a laughably pathetic proposal. Essentially, Hamas is saying that if Israel and the Palestinian Authority are somehow able to establish a two-state solution over Hamas’s violent opposition, Hamas is willing to be given governing power in that state anyway.

Then came Hamas’s attempt to restart the war in the north. It chose this moment to do so precisely because Western governments and aid agencies were starting to acknowledge that Israel has established channels and procedures for aid and water restoration in the northern Strip. Hamas also knows that if it can disrupt progress in the north, everyone will blame Israel despite knowing that it isn’t Israel’s fault—this is just the shape of the conflict. The attacks in the north are meant to rewind the clock to a more advantageous time for Hamas and divert resources away from Hamas’s last true redoubt in Rafah.

And finally, Hamas played a card it had been keeping very close to its chest. Yesterday, it released a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-born hostage who had lost his hand in the Oct. 7 attack. Hamas had not given any (public) indication of his fate; Hersh’s injury led many to assume the worst. Hersh’s mother, Rachel Goldberg, has become a beacon of sorts to the hostage families and to American Jews. She has spent the past half-year meeting with world leaders, giving speeches, talking to the media, indefatigable despite the steady abandonment of the remaining American hostages by the media and the Biden administration.

Of course, the video of Hersh shows him forced to read Hamas propaganda—but if he is truly alive, that fact will overshadow the evil manner in which Hamas delivered the information. Thus, this is a last-ditch attempt by Hamas to stave off what it assumes is its own imminent demise.

It will certainly revive the hostage talks, at least in the near term. And it will force Israel to consider the best way to keep Hersh alive, while giving a boost to antigovernment protesters who accuse the prime minister of paying insufficient attention to the fate of the hostages and encouraging new elections.

But it is unquestionably a Hail Mary, and maybe the last one Hamas can throw. Everything Hamas is doing now reveals its desperation.