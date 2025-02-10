Now that Hamas’s abuse of Israeli hostages threatens to derail the cease-fire, the subject will get more attention. The hostages, especially those who were freed recently, have been concentrating on recovery. In the future, we expect to learn in much greater detail what happened to the captives in those tunnels and dungeons, but what we know already is troubling enough.

This week the attention is on Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi because their abuse was evident before they even said a word. But more information has come trickling out: they were, reportedly, burned with hot objects, hung upside down, kept in chains, at times gagged to the point of suffocation, starved and dehydrated.

It is not the first shocking testimony from ex-captives.

Amit Soussana was chained up in a child’s bedroom. After her captor let her bathe, he stripped her of her towel and sexually assaulted her, Soussana told the New York Times in March. Later, she was suspended in the space between two couches and beaten. According to recently released hostages, Soussana’s captors beat her at gunpoint viciously until another captive convinced the Hamasniks that they had mistaken her for an IDF officer.

According to other testimony, sexual assault of the captives was widespread. Hamas also apparently tortured a child with an item similar to a hot branding iron.

Physical abuse is common, according to the captives. Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon were beaten and kept in cages. Bibas was also subject to the psychological abuse Hamas takes special pleasure in doling out. His wife and two young children were also taken hostage. At one point, Bibas’s captors told him his family had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, and took a video of his anguish. Hamas has not confirmed the fate of Bibas’s wife and children, even after his release. They reportedly tormented Bibas about his family throughout his nearly 500-day captivity.

The hostages would often be told they were being freed when they weren’t. Gadi Mozes, an 80-year-old farmer released last month, was at one point kept in a hot pickup truck for 12 hours underneath a Red Cross building in Gaza. He hoped he was being processed for release, but it turned out he was just being moved to a new location.

During the initial Oct. 7 attacks, before taking Emily Damari captive, Hamas terrorists shot her dog. While she was comforting the dog as it lay dying, Hamas shot her in the hand, taking off two of her fingers, then dragged her to Gaza.

Another form of torture practiced by Hamas was to let serious injuries go untreated and force the captives to watch them deteriorate.

Romi Gonen was taken into Gaza with a bullet wound. She was permitted to clean the wound with no painkillers and her captors reportedly laughed at her as she did so. “Her hand is disabled now, she can’t use it,” her mother told the Times of Israel. She has a long road of surgery and physical therapy ahead of her.

Daniella Gilboa was taken into Gaza with a bullet in her leg and returned sixteen months later with the bullet still in her leg. Before her release, Hamas had faked her death to torment her family, releasing images supposedly of Gilboa’s corpse wrapped in a burial shroud.

Doron Steinbrecher suffered from a condition that required daily medicine, which she was not given in captivity. She and her fellow captives received so little food they would count the grains of rice they would portion out to each person in her hostage group to make sure it was a fair split.

We are sure to get much more information once the more recent ex-hostages are ready to talk in detail about their experiences in Hamas’s dungeons. But the strong possibility exists that the emaciated survivors released on Saturday were the healthiest captives Hamas had left. What we already know of the torture and torment amounts to unspeakable crimes, but they may be just the tip of the iceberg.