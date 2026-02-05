Zohran Mamdani pledging to confront anti-Semitism while his own administration staffers engage in taxpayer-funded Jew-baiting is the kind of hypocrisy we will hopefully never get used to.

The New York Post revealed that city Department of Health staffers have created a “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” whose entire reason for existence is to lie about Israel. Take it straight from the horse’s mouth: “We really developed in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” one presenter said while, the Post reports, reading from the group’s mission statement at the beginning of its first meeting on Tuesday.

The blood libel club also vowed it will be “supporting colleagues negatively impacted” by the “trauma” of made-up tales of Jewish crimes.

Since this has nothing to do with “global health,” we are compelled to ask what it is about. And there are two answers.

First, as expected, Mamdani’s victory was taken as a green light for anti-Semites to hijack government services—and there’s no indication Mamdani has any objection to it. On the contrary, Mamdani believes New York City should be engaged in the BDS campaign that supports anti-Jewish boycotts, so he has made clear that he wants public money to be spent on his expensive addiction to anti-Zionism.

There’s no middle ground on “globalize the intifada,” much as Mamdani’s spin doctors would want you to believe otherwise. And Mamdani has made his choice. Why wouldn’t his likeminded fellows come out of the woodwork at the first sign that the coast is now clear; Jew-baiters of the world, unite!

Some of this will play out as Mamdani chooses to surround himself with anti-Semites. And some of it will be anti-Semites choosing to coalesce around Mamdani. Very quickly the difference will become immaterial, if it hasn’t already: This will just be a city government that practices and encourages anti-Semitism. How it got that way is less important than the fact that the one guy who can put a stop to it, won’t.

The second lesson: The progressive deforming of “global health” is going to be bad for actual global health. These loons are trying to do to global health what their fellow loons have already done to human rights and international law.

Example: Anti-Semitism’s leading lady, Francesca Albanese, once listed the categories of crimes against humanity of which Israel was supposedly guilty: “domicide, urbicide, scholasticide, medicide, cultural genocide and, more recently, ecocide.”

That is, when an army destroys a house from which an opposing army is firing, we say “that army destroyed a house.” When Jews do it, we are supposed to say “that’s domicide.” The point is not to say something true or intelligent, the point is to impress upon the public the idea that when a Jew does something, it is inherently worse than when a non-Jew does the same thing. This is an ideology of racial hierarchy, and it’s pure evil.

But it’s also counterproductive to those it’s supposed to help. Anyone who thinks the Jews are committing “scholasticide” does not really believe in “international law.” And so when “human rights” activists speak up about actual rights violations, no one will take them seriously. Because they are not serious people, and they have made their own industry unserious.

This is no different. In 2024, Israel ensured that more than a million Gazan children were vaccinated against polio. That is an example of public health. Sitting in New York and feeling communal discomfort and “trauma” because Israel won a war you hoped it would lose isn’t public health. It is, in fact, the lack of it.