When Israel struck two Hamas leaders in Rafah earlier this week, the Biden administration declined to join the rest of the world in fierce condemnation, even when the Palestinians claimed the strike targeted a tent camp full of civilians. I was pleasantly surprised at President Biden’s patience and caution.

Now that we know a lot more about the incident, I’m less impressed by Biden’s reaction.

The initial claim, that Israel struck the tent camp directly, never had much plausibility: the fires appeared to be from a secondary blaze immediately. And soon enough, that was the new explanation: that Israel had fired carelessly close to the tents in the evacuation safe zone, and therefore whatever was set aflame by shrapnel was no less the result of the IDF’s supposedly faulty judgment.

This was deemed tragic by all sides, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced it would be investigated.

But then it turned out that Hamas had lied (I know, I know, I’m as shocked as you are) about the location of the strike. Aerial footage revealed the strike to be too far outside the tent area to set any of it on fire by itself. And further footage showed nearby pits into which Hamas had dug rocket launchers.

Thus did a fuller picture of the strike emerge, one that does not undo the horror experienced in the tent camps or the tragedy of the whole scene, but which exonerates Israel from anything remotely close to the overheated “war crime” accusations. “Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians,” a National Security Council spokesperson said, as Reuters reported. “But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians.”

On Wednesday, however, one more piece of evidence came to light, like shrapnel flying into the debate. According to the New York Times: “Munition debris filmed at the strike location the next day was remnants from a GBU-39, a bomb designed and manufactured in the United States, The Times found. U.S. officials have been pushing Israel to use more of this type of bomb, which they say can reduce civilian casualties.”

So the strike was carried out by American weapons the Israelis were specifically directed to use because they are best able to avoid civilian casualties. Seen in this light, the administration’s lukewarm but disapproving tone—that Israel must do more to limit civilian casualties—isn’t quite as generous as it first appeared to be.

It turns out it’s very difficult to micromanage a war. Biden told Israel to come up with a mass-evacuation plan for Rafah. Israel did so. He demanded the Israelis expand humanitarian aid. They did so. He demanded the IDF use every piece of technology available to prosecute the Rafah incursion with precision instead of power. The IDF has done so.

The only question left is whether members of the administration, as well as our allies in Europe, really do support Israel’s mission to defeat Hamas. This is no longer an argument over means and methods to reach a shared goal. There are no more nits to pick. Israel has done everything we have asked of it. The president should say so.