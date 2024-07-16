Just over a mile into Gaza, the IDF military escort points Times of Israel editor David Horovitz to a spot about halfway to the border where, mere hours earlier, the army blew up a segment of Hamas’s underground tunnel network about a mile long. From where the two men are standing, they can see Nahal Oz, the Israeli kibbutz that was occupied by Hamas terrorists for much of the day on October 7. Just south of there is a spot where Hamas terrorists killed five soldiers in an attack about a decade ago, after emerging from the very tunnel the IDF claims to have just destroyed.

Two days earlier, Horovitz’s newspaper published a report that, according to internal IDF assessments, the area around Shujaiyah—where Horovitz stood—was one of several places in Gaza where the Hamas tunnel infrastructure remained in a “good functional state.” Tunnels in Khan Younis that have been destroyed have since been repaired by Palestinians, the report noted. Tunnels in Gaza City still provide militants passage to the Israeli border, and tunnels in and around Rafah leave the border with Egypt unsecured.

The images of flattened landscapes above ground are misleading, then. According to this report, victory is far away.

And yet, the Israeli security establishment is increasingly confident that Saturday’s strike targeting Hamas’s No. 2, Muhammad Deif, succeeded. Senior Hamas commander Rafah Salameh was killed in that strike. Meanwhile in Rafah, the IDF was able to expand its hold on an area around the Philadelphi corridor. Roni Eitan writes that before Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, the corridor of control was narrow, making sitting ducks of the IDF soldiers who patrolled it. This time, Israel has created a much more sustainable hold on the crucial crossing into Egypt, through (and under) which Hamas is able to rearm and restock.

So… is victory actually close, then? Israel must decide how to prioritize its three goals in the stretch run of this war: defeating Hamas, returning the hostages, and crippling the terror infrastructure underneath Gaza.

Eitan’s post actually contains within it a lesson that makes an implicit argument for Door No. 3: “the cost of holding the corridor, which seemed unbearable in 2005, pales in comparison to the price we paid for leaving it.” Had Israel not abandoned the corridor, Hamas would never “have been able to arm itself in the way it has, nor launch a brigade-level attack on the surrounding settlements. Those who didn’t want to see images of soldiers searching for the remains of their comrades ended up seeing images of archaeologists sifting through the remains of families from the ashes. We learned the hard way that there are prices we must pay to survive.”

Fully securing the corridor required clearing and holding enough of the area around it. Israel wanted to do this 20 years ago, but international pressure made it nearly impossible to accomplish without paying some sort of diplomatic price, at the very least. Yet what did Israel get for its sensitivity to pressure? October 7. The world will continue to push for Israel to abandon the corridor once again, so hopefully that lesson has been learned.

At the moment, the international community’s bandwidth to apply that pressure is limited. The debate between President Biden and former President Trump has changed everything. Democratic anxiety about Biden’s physical and mental decline has only increased. That decline was evident in the president’s NBC interview yesterday which, following images of Trump surviving an assassination attempt with his fist in the air, reignited the fury of center-left commentators who would normally be a public line of defense for the president against the attacks from progressives but who now believe keeping Biden as the nominee would be political suicide.

This has had the effect of defanging Biden on the global stage. Plus, his administration is now in survival mode anyway. Were there to be an attempt to pressure Israel into abandoning the corridor and allowing Hamas to rearm once again, it would be a feeble attempt indeed.

The key point is that no matter who ends up governing Gaza in the near or long term, that corridor has to be secured and/or neutralized. Egypt cannot be trusted to police that border crossing on its own.

The fact that the IDF is still dismantling tunnels a mile from Nahal Oz, and is finding out that some of the tunnels they’ve taken offline have been repaired, means the voices urging Israel out of Gaza must be ignored. Stay until the job is done. If it’s left unfinished, the price will be paid by Israel. Those without skin in the game cannot be allowed to do to what they did 20 years ago and allow Hamas to plant the seeds of unimaginable bloodshed.