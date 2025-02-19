In the film Sliding Doors, Helen (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) lives through two versions of her own story beginning on one star-crossed day. The movie goes back and forth between the two timelines and the audience watches the story progress on both tracks.

It can be useful to see the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through this lens. Zionist state-building was the result of one way for the Jews to confront their challenges—by focusing their energy on self-determination against difficult odds and eventually achieving it. The other way would have been to prioritize retributory war against those the Jews believed had wronged them. This was ultimately the path of the Palestinians. Both got what they set out for: the Jews got their state and the Palestinians got their war.

The lesson is not one of any kind of innate superiority but of tenaciousness and goal-setting. Both the Jews and the Palestinian Arabs succeeded to the extent that they acquired what they had aimed for—self-determination for one, perpetual war for the other. The residents of Israel and the Palestinian territories can decide for themselves whose predecessors chose more wisely.

But while early Zionist leaders set the course for independence, the Jewish world’s determination to follow that path was necessary for it to become reality.

The best example of this determination is what happened immediately after the defeat of Nazi Germany and the liberation of the concentration camps. This was a moment at which the Jews could be forgiven for defeatism, for giving in to their existential exhaustion. But such resignation is anathema to the ways Jews tend to live their day-to-day lives. And that was true even in the squalor and hunger of the displaced-persons camps in Europe after the war, where those who had managed to survive Hitler’s horrors were kept in a state of suspended animation. The famous Exodus 1947, after all, was a ship full of Holocaust survivors and DPs which the British nonetheless fired upon and then sent back to Europe.

The phrase “live your values” is a bit of a cliché, but the Jewish DPs did so—and how they did so is one of the lesser-appreciated stories of the struggle for statehood.

“The displaced Jews have an almost obsessive will to live normally again, to reclaim their full rights as free men,” wrote Leo Srole in COMMENTARY in 1947, after spending time at the Landsberg camp. “Their energies and talents have been dramatically exhibited in the vigorous communities they have created in the camps, despite scant material resources and highly abnormal environmental conditions. This achievement in reconstruction reduces to absurdity the efforts made to stigmatize the Jewish survivors. It deserves the world’s admiration. More important, it calls for the determination that such character and courage shall no longer be denied fulfillment.”

Srole takes pains to point out that, at least in Landsberg in the American zone, the camp is not a prison. There isn’t enough space or food, but the Jews are making the best of it rather than wallowing in their misfortune. At the entrance to the camp there are “statues of the Jew of the exile, bent by the Torah scrolls on his back, and of the halutz (pioneer), ramrod-straight, with a shovel at his shoulder.”

The streets are clean, the men and women stay busy and productive, the children are educated in makeshift schools. There were newspapers, theaters, religious institutions, sports clubs, boy scouts. “Even for a population predominantly young adult, the birth rate is extraordinarily high,” Srole writes. Life began anew.

But often overlooked among these makeshift institutions was the fact that the Jewish DPs governed themselves, complete with political parties and various administrative agencies. This was done with the approval, of course, of the Americans. President Eisenhower encouraged it and his military governors recognized it.

As historian Abram Sachar wrote in The Redemption of the Unwanted, when one general attended a camp Hanukkah party as if he were a visiting dignitary, the Armed Forces Network cheered that it “writes a new page in our history.” The general “has recognized the existence of a little democracy of 160,000 people liberated in the heart of Germany. The Central Committee of Liberated Jews is now a government without a flag.”

In 1945, David Ben-Gurion visited the camp and told cheering crowds that statehood in Palestine was not just inevitable but near. “If England attempts to keep the doors of Palestine shut, our youth will open them; and even if our hopes are stifled, we will meet the situation like a nation confident in its cause and in its strength.”

Self-determination was the natural state of the Jews; they built polities wherever they stood. They refused to see themselves as beaten-down victims even after the Holocaust. They built a democracy in postwar Germany before Germany did.

There is another, Sliding Doors-like timeline in which the Jews waited for others to determine their fate. If nothing else, the current conflict is a reminder of that.