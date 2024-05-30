The delays in Israel’s war on Hamas have been costly in readily observable ways: We can all see global outrage further constraining Israel’s military choices; it’s no secret Hezbollah is lobbing missiles at Israel’s north, extending the internal displacement of many of its residents there; the hostages remain in perilous conditions.

But there’s another threat to Israel as this war drags on: the threat to its economy.

The effect of war on domestic economies varies, but Israel is at a disadvantage because it is a small country with universal conscription. When the current war broke out, the IDF called up about 300,000 reservists, roughly 4 percent of the work force. According to London economist Michael Ben-Gad, the war “disrupted” 18 percent of the country’s work force when you factor in the internal displacement and related factors. This comes only a couple years after the coronavirus pandemic closed down the private economy for weeks at a time, and reduced its hours when not in total lockdown.

The hits to the work force are likely to continue. In 2015, individuals’ mandatory army service was reduced by four months. In February, the IDF released plans to return to the pre-2015 requirements. It also wants to raise the age of retirement from reserve duty by five years for most soldiers and officers. The number of days per year reservists are required to serve will also likely increase by about 20 for soldiers and 30 for officers.

They’ll be compensated accordingly, of course. But even if an individual soldier wouldn’t lose income on the change, the economy would: The state will bear the cost instead of the private sector, and the private sector will have reduced hours on top of that. A labor shortage in Israel’s tech sector would be especially difficult to make up.

According to Bloomberg, defense spending as a share of GDP was the lowest it’s ever been before the war. It’s expected to double this year. Bloomberg notes that Israel’s one advantage here is that its economy was growing better than many of those in Western Europe in the previous decade and a half, so there is some padding.

Israel’s economy also has a knack for showing resilience. Its fourth quarter contraction in 2023 was massive, but that was followed by a strong first quarter of this year. That growth stalled a bit last month, raising fears of inflation. Israel may have to wait until 2025 for a big growth spurt. And whether it can fend off adding to public debt will depend on the government’s willingness to trim benefits when necessary, which would require Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to disappoint his already-grumbling coalition partners.

Needless to say, wartime tourism numbers take a nosedive. The country’s tourism sector was practically celebrating the fact that in January it saw about a third of the previous January’s visitors. “Solidarity travel” is a boon but it cannot prop up the industry on its own.

Now, this all sounds gloomier than it really is. Israel has lost years of economic growth following past wars, especially in the 1970s and 1980s. But the current economy is far stronger and more resilient than it was four decades ago, and its work force far more dynamic. Additionally, debt-to-GDP ratio in the mid-’80s was stratospheric; economically speaking, it’s a different country today than it was when past wars threatened the private sector with “lost decades.”

The Start-Up Nation will withstand the war’s economic toll. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a toll. And those who seek to drag out this state of affairs—especially Israel’s allies in the U.S. and Europe—will add unnecessarily to the Jewish state’s burden in the bank just as they are doing on the battlefield. Israel’s friends around the world need to stop imposing this “survival tax” on our ally.