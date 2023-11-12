Two of our foremost obligations in these difficult times are to bear witness—to the atrocities done by Hamas on Oct. 7 and still being discovered, to the antisemitism flooding the public discourse and the violence that comes with it, to the failures of government, society, and institutions of authority to address it—and to bring a measure of accountability to the debate.

To that end, the Antisemitism Exposed newsletter and web page on FoxNews.com is among the helpful resources that have emerged. The ubiquity of antisemitism is not only dispiriting on its own but actually can make fighting back in an organized way more of a challenge.

One example: campus antisemitism. “Things have gotten crazy on college campuses,” as a widely shared sentiment, has cemented itself in the public consciousness fairly well. But the specific cases themselves matter—for parents and prospective students wondering where they can send their kids, for educators, for policymakers whose menu of options can change based on a particular school’s public funding and federal scholarship obligations, etc. A look this morning at Antisemitism Exposed shows stories on UCLA, Oberlin, Columbia, Harvard, Boston University, the University of Maryland, Brandeis, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Problems this common become statistics. But we of all people know the danger in allowing society to numb itself to the individual cases.

There’s an old joke: How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Just one—but the light bulb has to really want to change.

The powerful institutions now racked by antisemitism, and the leaders of those institutions, don’t want to change—that’s just human nature. But they need to. So let’s help them.