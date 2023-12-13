Early in the 1999 movie Lansky, we see the famous Jewish mobster, played by Richard Dreyfuss, late in life walking through Jerusalem. Meyer Lansky and his Israeli acquaintance pass a group of IDF soldiers, and Lansky says to his friend, “I wish my grandfather could’ve seen them.” His friend shrugs—it’s just an army. Lansky responds that a friend in Israel recounted the following story: An elementary school teacher was telling his class of 8-year-olds about the Holocaust, and one of the youngsters asked, “Why didn’t we send our army?”

Lansky’s friend smiles and nods, point made.

That line came to mind when Joe Biden came in for some criticism for comments he made at the White House Hanukkah party this week. “I ran into trouble and criticism when I said a few years ago that you don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist,” the president said, “and I am a Zionist.”

That wasn’t what rankled his left-wing critics, however. They were bothered by Biden’s explanation of Israel’s importance to world Jewry: “Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world who is safe.”

It’s worth pointing out that, according to the Times of Israel, that comment was followed by “loud applause.” So it’s not like Biden is in real trouble. But Israel-skeptical Jews take offense at the idea that Israel’s existence is needed, instead of merely wanted, by world Jewry. The president is, however, correct.

“As a Jew in America,” complained Yale Law School lecturer Stephen Wertheim in a tweet that was representative of the general tone of the objections, “I resent the implication that Jews in America are unsafe and that they must rely upon a foreign government, rather than their own, to make them safe.”

But that’s not really the implication. The idea is not that Jews are never safe at any moment in time, nor is it that foreign intervention or national flight are our safeguards. The point is simply this: There is a ceiling on the threat to Jews in the world as long as Israel exists.

Those who want to see another Holocaust know they would have to first destroy Israel. Coincidentally, we are having this conversation at this moment precisely because such forces exist and have been attempting to carry this plan to fruition.

Israel does save many Jews in more direct ways, of course. In 1991, Israel rescued thousands of Ethiopian Jews from the country’s civil war through a series of airlifts. Forty years earlier, the young state had done the same for Iraqi Jews and, before that, Yemenite Jews. (Jews from Yemen were airlifted to Israel as recently as 2016, but the bulk had come decades earlier.) Israeli intelligence has also foiled terror attacks around the world, some of which (in Cyprus and Brazil, for example) have been made public. And there are the diplomatic angles: Israel’s existence within, and its clear value to, the alliance of Western democracies ratchets up the pressure on countries that mistreat their Jewish citizens.

But the larger point is both simple and irrefutable: Israel is the real-world manifestation of “never again.”

Indeed, Jewish organized self-defense as a nation, whether or not that nation was located in an independent Jewish state in the Land of Israel, became the consensus after the 1903 Kishinev pogrom, even on the left. The Jewish Socialist Bund, notes historian Monty Noam Penkower, “called for answering ‘violence with violence,’ rather than submissively awaiting salvation from God, friends, government, or other quarters.” The writer Ahad Ha’Am wrote that the government should “permit us the natural right of every living creature to defend itself inasmuch as it is able” by recognizing Jewish defense leagues in all Jewish communities. “Socialist-Zionist ideologue Nahum Syrkin wrote an article in Yiddish urging fellow Jews to go out to the street with weapons in hand. Poalei Zion activist Michael Helpern, under the rallying cry ‘Remember the shame!’, organized Jewish fighting groups in Vilna and other towns.”

Across the spectrum, the idea of Jewish national defense was uncontroversial. It is appropriate to be having this discussion on Hanukkah, a holiday with a similar theme and the potential to make some uncomfortable. New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres got it exactly right when he posted: “The Maccabean revolt is a story of Jewish self-defense in the face of an existential threat. Israel is the national embodiment of the Maccabean tradition of Jewish self-defense.”

Left-wing activist Benzion Sanders objected: “Hey Ritchie, please don’t lecture Jews about what our holidays are about. This is not what the Rabbinic tradition says. The focus of the holiday has always traditionally been on the miracle of the oil.”

In fact, this has it exactly backwards. The association of the holiday with lighting the menorah was a Talmudic innovation that came long after the events of the Maccabean revolt. It is not part of the text or of the initial decree to celebrate annually the Maccabees’ victory. But Jewish nationalism and Jewish self-defense are uncomfortable subjects of celebration for some.

Sanders served in the IDF, so I have no doubt his feelings are a genuine product of his personal experience. But most of the objections to Torres’s (demonstrably correct) message were far shallower. IfNotNow co-founder Yonah Lieberman didn’t like that “a non-Jewish Congressman is determining the meaning of a Jewish holiday.” But Torres wasn’t determining anything. He was merely reciting what had long been determined by reality.

After the Holocaust, Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann wrote of Kishinev: “Certainly it cannot compete with what we have become accustomed to in the fourth and fifth decades of this century.”

The state of Israel has undoubtedly changed “what we have become accustomed to.” That is indeed worth celebrating.