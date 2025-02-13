In the 1930s, young Silvestre Frenk arrived in Mexico with his parents and siblings from Germany. His father, a Jewish physician, made the decision to flee the Nazis while the Frenks still had a chance to do so. “Had my grandparents made a different decision, had they decided to wait it out like so many other Jews in Europe, I would not be here today,” Silvestre’s son Julio once said. Julio is one of seven children. “That original family that was not wiped out in the Holocaust has produced a very large group of descendants,” he said back in 2015.

Julio Frenk followed in his father’s footsteps as a doctor and educator, eventually becoming Mexico’s secretary of health. He would go on to serve as the dean of Harvard’s public-health school and president of the University of Miami before taking over as UCLA chancellor last month. At his appointment, the Los Angeles Times worried that “Frenk has not dealt with the intense pro-Palestinian protests and counterprotests that have ignited violence, aggressive police actions, arrests and student disciplinary cases at UCLA and other campuses across the country.”

Yesterday Frenk dispelled such concerns. He announced that the university was suspending Students for Justice in Palestine and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine. Last week, SJP-affiliated activists descended on the home of UCLA regent Jay Sures, the vice chairman of United Talent Agency, a major entertainment firm. The students surrounded the car of Sures’s wife, preventing her from leaving; vandalized Sures’s home; left signs with explicit death threats; and violated the city’s prohibition against protesting within 300 feet of a target’s private home.

Sures was targeted because he is Jewish and has been outspoken in defense of Jewish rights on campus and supported a UCLA resolution to institute political neutrality on university websites, a rule opposed by Hamas’s supporters on campus.

One of the strange aspects of the response to pro-Hamas mob harassment has been the tendency to excuse the actions of large groups when those same actions, if performed by a single person, would result in immediate legal intervention to protect the target. If a random person trapped Sures’s wife in her car, vandalized his house, and made unmistakable death threats against him in the process, this would be understood as the psychotic behavior of a dangerous and violent person. The fact that psychotic, violent behavior is practiced by large groups of people in support of a terrorist organization currently holding Americans hostage should be understood as an exponentially larger threat.

And it should also be understood as a monumental failing of any institution with which those lunatics are associated. Perhaps because of his family’s personal experience with SJP’s tactics as practiced nearly a century ago by the Nazis, Frenk took action immediately.

“I know that no one can promise a society free of violence,” Frenk said. “But as your chancellor, I can commit to you that whenever an act of violence is directed against any member of the university community, UCLA will not turn a blind eye. This is a responsibility I take most seriously.”

Unlike other university leaders, Frenk wasn’t fooled by protestations that physical violence is free speech. “At UCLA, there is always room for discourse and for passionate debate of different points of view,” he said.

In fact, there is no evidence that groups like SJP, which exist to shut down participation in public discourse, have any interest in speech and debate at all. Tentifada camps organized with the help of PFLP-affiliated officials and which instruct their participants not to respond to questions are manifestations of authoritarian tendencies that are employed in place of speech. This is not surprising: There is no serious or sane argument in favor of Hamas and Hezbollah, which these groups exist to support. Shutting down debate is the only plausible method of maintaining the illusion that they are involved in something useful or noble.

Violence and the threat of violence are the only recruiting tools these organizations have. Let’s not flatter them by pretending there is any coherent intellectual aspect to their activism whatsoever.