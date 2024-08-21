Even as some universities are finally cracking down on the groups behind the explosion of campus anti-Semitism, the fact that it has taken them so long to do so is a reminder of the damage that’s been done.

Yesterday brought two connected revelations: First, George Washington University will suspend Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) this academic year. Second, Maher Bitar is considered a leading candidate to be the director of national intelligence in a potential Kamala Harris administration.

SJP, reports Jewish Insider, will be “prohibited from hosting on-campus events and lose all university funding.” It wasn’t immediately clear which rules the group broke, but it would probably be easier to ask what rules, if any, the group has followed. The move comes in the wake of what may prove to be a game-changing ruling from a federal judge who scolded UCLA for allowing and abetting the violation of Jewish students’ civil rights, mainly through the tentifada protest camps that sought to prohibit Jewish students from accessing communal buildings and classrooms.

For years, groups like SJP have been building a movement to push Jews from the public square. Given Kamala Harris’s polling surge, that movement is on the verge of unprecedented representation in a presidential administration.

One example, and a very important one at that, is Maher Bitar, “who ascended from Adam Schiff’s legal advisor to senior director of intelligence on the N.S.C. to, most recently, the N.S.C.’s chief coordinator for intelligence and defense policy,” Julia Ioffe notes in Puck, adding: “Could he be offered the D.N.I. job or some kind of senior role in the I.C. under Harris? Very likely.”

Bitar, an alum of the Obama administration, was a board member of SJP during his time at Georgetown. A 2006 picture on campus shows him calling for divestment from Israel. The following year, Bitar joined UNRWA, the UN agency that became an adjunct of Hamas in Gaza and employed people who were involved in the October 7 Hamas massacre. In 2009, his advocacy for the boycott, divest, and sanction campaign—a movement that seeks the dissolution of the Jewish state—continued with speeches to other anti-Zionist organizations. He began his career with the Obama administration, which had a uniquely hostile relationship with Israel, in 2013 working specifically on Mideast issues.

The rise of someone with Bitar’s history of anti-Israel agitation isn’t too surprising, especially as younger officials make their way up the ladder in the Democratic Party. As I wrote last week, one of Harris’s aides is Nasrina Bargzie, a deputy counsel to the vice president who was just put in charge of the campaign’s outreach to Arab and Muslim voters.

Bargzie spent years representing and advocating for anti-Zionist organizations, including SJP. For a decade, she was a leader in the movement to knock down legal attempts to grant Jews on campus full civil rights under Title VI. She even took her case against applying Title VI to Jews to the United Nations. Bargzie and her peers played an important role in legitimizing and cultivating the widespread Jew-baiting now found on campuses across the country. In many ways, the current tentifada movement—which, again, has now been found by the courts to have violated Jewish students’ civil rights—is the result of her life’s work.

The development of groups like SJP serving as recruiting grounds for Democratic political campaigns and administrations paints a bleak picture of the party’s direction on anti-Semitism. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was subject to a ruthless and ultimately successful anti-Semitic campaign against his seemingly-sure-thing nomination as Harris’s veep. One of the supposed scandals that doomed his candidacy was that he had volunteered in Israel as a teenager.

The message of the past couple weeks could not be clearer: In the Democratic Party, apolitical Jewish youth activities must be hidden or avoided entirely, while careers built on denying Jewish Americans their civil rights will be seen as an asset.

To compound things, Biden-Harris administration is already dealing with strained intelligence sharing with allies. After Ukraine carried out a surprise attack on Russia, it was revealed that the U.S. was kept in the dark. One reason: The Ukrainians learned from Israel how to get around America’s attempts to bind their hands while at war. “So Israel announced that they would take the advice of their partners very seriously but would afterward make their own decisions in the best interest of their own national security,” a Ukrainian parliamentarian said in a recent interview. “I think that we can simply mirror that approach in our own case.”

The success of Maher Bitar and Nasrina Bargzie is a result of Democratic grassroots’ having turned Israel into a litmus test for political advancement. For those concerned about anti-Semitism specifically and cracks in the Western alliance generally, the worst is yet to come.