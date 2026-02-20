From the Now It Can Be Told files come a couple more revelations about Gaza worthy of attention.

The BBC reports what has been true for over two years: Hamas is bleeding Gazans dry while violently cracking down on, as one Gazan described it, “people with opinions.”

The BBC has recently been embroiled in numerous ethics scandals around its reporting on the conflict. This report is an indication of what it might have looked like had the Beeb reported honestly and ethically for a single day during the war.

“At markets across Gaza,” BBC reports, “stallholders describe regular police patrols—and a renewed iron grip on official fees and taxes.” The market sellers can’t really afford what Hamas is demanding. “Should I pay them, or feed my children?” one asks.

As the piece explains, “food and some other basic goods are flowing into Gaza more freely. The few key traders with a license to bring them in from Israel say Hamas have reimposed strict control over taxing the imports. One trader, who agreed to share details anonymously, told us force was used against those who refused to pay.”

Same old story—Israel is letting in goods and food, and Hamas is taking it out of the mouths and pocketbooks of Gazan civilians and disappearing those who put up any resistance. The preceding sentence has never not been true since Hamas took control of the enclave close to two decades ago. If you want Gazans to be able to eat and earn a livelihood, you’ve got to remove Hamas. Because its policies are the same whether it’s peacetime or wartime: there is no such thing, in fact, as peacetime Hamas.

Interestingly, one trader told the BBC “that traders used a code-word for Hamas when discussing tax payments, so that Israel wouldn’t learn that money was being siphoned off to the group.”

Even Hamas’s victims have been helping the terror group cover up its crimes. What that means is simple: Hamas has, all along, been siphoning off a much larger share of goods and food and money than anyone claimed. If anything, the Israelis understated the extent of the problem.

In fact, it’s going to be difficult for anyone on the outside to get the full picture: “Hamas now has a database of all the traders who import goods into the Gaza Strip,” activist Mohammed Diab told the Beeb. “The trader pays in cash, not through bank transfers, so that the flow of funds cannot be traced. It is gradually restoring the system that was in place in the past, but away from the spotlight so it can’t be monitored.”

The longer it takes to disarm Hamas, the longer Palestinians will be immiserated and oppressed. It’s really that simple. And there’s nothing Israel can do to change that unless the world asks it to go in and disarm Hamas itself.

Then there was the announcement over the weekend by Doctors Without Borders that it would be suspending most of its operations at Nasser hospital in Gaza. Why? Because—I hope you’re sitting down for this—Hamas has been operating in the hospital, undermining medical work in the complex while endangering every doctor and patient.

The organization said that its “teams have reported a pattern of unacceptable acts including the presence of armed men, intimidation, arbitrary arrests of patients and a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons.”

Hamas has been operating out of hospitals since the beginning of the war, because such buildings not only offer more security but also a place to bring hostages—sometimes to execute them. Hamas has also been caught building tunnels underneath the hospital complexes. This is one of those subjects on which the anti-Israel media/NGO complex does Palestinians another great disservice by covering up the truth and thus enabling the hospitals to be used for war crimes by Hamas.

Nasser hospital did not deny the presence of armed men. It just claimed they were there for everyone’s protection. Again, at this point, there is no one still disputing Israel’s proven claims about Hamas terrorists operating out of Palestinian hospitals.

It is sobering to think of how many Palestinian and Israeli lives might have been saved had the media and NGOs told the truth earlier. Perhaps they’re considering, for the first time, choosing the welfare of Gazan civilians over Hamas.