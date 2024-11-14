The Hill provides us today with a late entrant in the “most unintentionally humorous headline of the year” sweepstakes:

“Schools, colleges brace for ‘a much more threatening political environment.’”

Is the story that follows describing the challenges that Jewish students will face as anti-Israel protests continue into their second year? No, it is not.

The story, believe it or not, is this: College administrators are worried that Republicans will be politically hostile to them.

When you stop laughing, take a look at the piece.

“Educators and university leaders are on the edge of their seats as President-elect Trump makes his return to office with an aggressive posture toward K-12 and higher education,” we’re told.

What might that aggressive posture be? “Trump has threatened multiple times to take away funding from schools if they do not align with his views on subjects such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and transgender rights.” Trump’s “view” on DEI, for the record, is that racial discrimination is bad. (His “view” on “transgender rights” is that schools should have separate teams for girls and boys.)

The next sentence: “That threat has left institutions holding their breath as they try to prepare with how to deal (sic) the hostility they could face for the next four years.”

These administrators are so scared that in just three paragraphs they’ve gone from being on the edge of their seats to holding their breath! Will they even make it to the end of the article? I’m on the edge of my seat.

The article is astonishingly dishonest—it just falsely reframes policy proposals as if the writer is reading off of teachers union notecards. But that’s not what galls. What galls is the fact that universities that receive lots and lots of taxpayer money have been ostentatiously violating the civil rights of Jews on campus for over a year, and they are upset that a Republican won the presidential election and might enforce the Civil Rights Act.

That’s all that’s happening here. School administrators are worried that America elected a president who will enforce the Civil Rights Act. Everything else is noise—whiny, high-pitched, screechingly childish noise.

Am I being unkind? Or am I being too kind?

The anti-Semitism crisis on campus is getting worse, despite the fact that it is slightly less visible. Campus Jew-baiting is being expressed in ways other than trust-fund posers sleeping in expensive tents next to the expensive dorms their parents are paying for. So perhaps it’s easier to miss this time around.

Here are two very recent examples. At DePaul University, two Jewish students were assaulted from behind while offering to talk to other students about Israel. One came away with a concussion and the other a broken arm. (Part of the attack was caught on video.)

Then on Sunday night, “Hundreds of posters depicting Jewish faculty members as ‘wanted’ were plastered across the University of Rochester campus in upstate New York,” CNN reports. Local media had the story first and it worked its way up to national media, but I quote CNN to make a point: This stuff isn’t flying under the radar.

Hundreds of “wanted” posters of Jewish faculty translates to hundreds of death threats—there’s no reason to pretend otherwise. This sort of thing should probably be a bigger story—it would not be unthinkable if for the next few days the only people freely walking the campus were FBI agents.

In any event, imagine being the DePaul student waking up with a concussion and opening The Hill to see a story about the “political hostility” faced by the administrators who are now worried that the federal government will investigate places where Jews are assaulted and put in the hospital. Imagine being one of those teachers at Rochester and seeing your face on a “wanted” poster because that’s just what it’s like to be Jewish at American universities: Would your first thought be “I hope no one gets in trouble for this”?

These educational institutions have become cesspools of Jew-hatred where the administrators cultivate an atmosphere of Soviet-style anti-Semitism and incitement.

Universities aren’t facing political hostility. They’re facing accountability. And it can’t come soon enough.