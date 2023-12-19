Noa Argamani became the terrified face of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack as soon as video emerged of her being kidnapped from the Nova music festival that day. The twists and turns her story has since taken epitomize the wider conflict.

The video showed Noa on the back of her abductors’ motorcycle, screaming for help with her arms outstretched as onlookers triumphantly took cellphone videos of her terror. There was a second video, showing her sitting on a couch and drinking a bottle of water.

An NBC News team analyzed both videos to try to pin down the timing and location of her last whereabouts. The crew looked at Noa’s text messages and those of her boyfriend, Or, who was with her when they both were taken. Combined with what we now know about the waves of infiltrations that day, Raf Sanchez and his editors have coalesced around a theory of what happened to Noa and why she wasn’t among the women and children hostages released by Hamas: She might have been kidnapped, they suggest, by Gazans who streamed across the border in the wake of the initial Hamas invasion.

It would explain why Hamas claims it doesn’t know the whereabouts of every hostage. Had the missing Israelis been taken by another Iranian front group, one of the governments negotiating with Hamas would be able to locate them. It is possible, then, that a few of the captives are genuinely unaccounted for:

“Two Israeli military officials said that the first wave of the attack that morning on the festival appeared to have been carried out by members of the Nukhba Force, an elite Hamas commando unit. But as the hours passed, the sources said, other people, possibly including criminal elements, also entered the festival site.One of the officials pointed out that none of the captors seen in the video of Argamani and Or’s kidnapping appear to be armed or wearing tactical vests, suggesting they are unlikely to be Nukhba members. At least one member of the group also appears to be young. The analysis of the sun and shadow appearing in the images of the kidnapping also suggests it occurred in the late morning, hours after the Nukhba Force launched the attack.”

NBC points out that this doesn’t disprove other possibilities, of course—that Noa was executed by Hamas, that she was killed inadvertently during battle, or that their treatment of her in captivity is such that Hamas doesn’t want her to be able to talk to her family or the media. Every scenario is unimaginably terrible.

The whole situation is made worse by the fact that Noa’s mother, Liora Argamani, has terminal brain cancer. She has already filmed a video with a goodbye message for her daughter should she be freed after Liora is gone.

Something else feels even more tragic about this theory of Noa’s fate, and I think it’s this: that Palestinians in Gaza who aren’t professional terrorists became carbon copies of Hamas at the first opportunity. That access to vulnerable Israelis brought out the monsters in them.

Some survivors of Oct. 7 have already given details of the “second wave” attacks, which came after the Hamas invasion. Jewish Insider reported that one family in Nir Oz huddled in their home’s safe room while Gazans tried to lure them out. Unsuccessful, they hung around the family’s home anyway for hours, eating their food and watching television and rummaging through their jewelry and clothing to steal when they were done.

Others’ home security cameras showed what happened after the Hamas forces left: “other Palestinians from Gaza, young children, women and elderly men, ransacked the kibbutz, stealing bicycles, scooters, and golf carts, with some loading up their cars with goods taken from people’s homes and the kibbutz’s various industries.”

One popular lie from those who chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is that they just want one large state with everyone living in peace. But after Oct. 7, no one should pretend that these activists want to see anything different from the plain meaning of the genocidal slogan. What happened after Hamas left Nir Oz, what may have happened to Noa Argamani—that would be the one-state reality.