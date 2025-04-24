At the risk of giving Yale too much attention, Hamasniks last night offered a helpful guide to the two-facedness of the anti-Israel crowd and why people no longer buy their attempts to play dumb.

Controversial Israeli parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir gave a speech at Yale last night and some students objected to his appearance. All fair enough—he’s been indicted by Israeli law enforcement dozens of times for incitement and other offenses. But how they chose to express their opposition was an interesting lesson in itself.

There are numerous videos from the events last night, many of which come from Kassy Akiva of the Daily Wire. Here are four slogans (and a bonus instrumental) that were blasted at Jews in the area of the speech—not at Ben Gvir himself.

1. “Boooooooo!”

2. “Shame! Shame!”

3. [student playing accordion for some reason]

4. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

5. “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution!”

Now, for some people the accordion may be the most offensive, but having grown up listening to enough Weird Al Yankovic, I’m not bothered by it. What about the four slogans? Booing and yelling “shame” seem to me to be annoying but clearly within bounds of protesting. However, “from the river to the sea” is an explicit call for genocide and the mass murder of millions of Jews. To make it rhyme in English, the original line of “Palestine is Arab” has been replaced with “Palestine will be free.” The slogan, then, advocates mass racial and ethnic cleansing.

During the lead-up to Israel’s reestablishment in the form of a modern nation-state, the leader of Palestinian Arab nationalism was a blond-haired and blue-eyed Nazi official named Amin al-Husseini. It is not difficult to discern what the expected end state of this ethnonationalism looked like. This is particularly relevant today, on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

We have now established the character of this protest: It is anti-Semitic incitement to violence.

The last slogan has the same flaw. “Intifada revolution” is the violent overthrow of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel. It does not have any other meanings in this context.

A crowd that chants these slogans is both anti-Semitic and rooting for the side in the current war that wants to kill the Jews and dismantle the State of Israel. That party is Hamas. Among the crowd were those wearing Hamas headbands, in case the point wasn’t obvious enough. The people in this crowd, who are chanting the same slogans as the “pro-Palestinian” mobs at virtually every other campus, are objectively pro-Hamas and rabidly supportive of extreme violence against Jews.

And here’s the thing: The people yelling “shame” and “boo” are the same people yelling for Hitlerian bloodshed on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The crowd isn’t split between moderates and wackos.

In addition to yelling (and playing the occasional accordion), the protesters developed one more habit: throwing water bottles at Jews walking past them. Since there seems to be some confusion over whether throwing objects at people is “speech,” we should point out that it definitively is not. While it may not exactly be deadly, it is a violent act.

To sum up: The “pro-Palestinian” protest groups are actually pro-Hamas. They are violent. They call for violence against Jews. They are anti-Semitic in its most base and undeniable form, which is enthusiastic support for the explicit racial purification-by-Arabization of the one Jewish state.

I point all this out because there has been a feeble gaslighting attempt online that goes something like this: It is unfair to call these people pro-Hamas or to broadly paint them as anti-Semitic. It was worth refuting this whiny cowardice definitively. The mobs are objectively anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas.

And they want us to know that they are. They could have stuck with booing Jews attending a lecture or shouting “shame” at them. They have so many words at their disposal. They also could have not thrown objects at people. They certainly didn’t have to wear a Hamas headband. (Rambo and the Karate Kid both managed to wear signature headbands without joining Hamas.)

This particular question is settled. There is no reason to indulge those who can’t bring themselves to admit otherwise.