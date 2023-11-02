An amusing part of the Obamacare debate was figuring out why, exactly, 26-year-olds could still be on their parents’ insurance as child dependents. Are they adults or children? The administration eventually settled on the term “adult child” to maximize silliness and minimize clarity. Perhaps we should do the same with juvenile delinquency. After all, if you’re over 18 but you are standing on a college campus, you can’t really be held responsible for your actions. You are an adult juvenile.

Ibrahim Bharmal is listed as an editor at the Harvard Law Review and a law student there set to graduate in 2025. He also has been identified by Canary Mission as being one of the Harvard students caught on camera assaulting a Jewish passerby. Unless our Ibrahim Bharmal is the Doogie Howser of Jew-bashing, a child prodigy in the world of antisemitic street violence, he has not been on this earth for fewer than 18 years. Yet as I write this, he remains on campus, presumably because administrators and law enforcement believe he is an adult juvenile.

In the wider world, however, the adult-juvenile struggle for recognition still has a long way to go.

Ryna Workman is 24 years old, and she has faced consequences for her pro-Hamas advocacy. As NYU Law School Bar Association president, she put out a statement justifying the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7. The prominent law firm Winston & Strawn then rescinded its post-graduation job offer to Workman. If Ryna Workman was old enough to work in a major law firm, Winston & Strawn figured, then she was not a child—though in fairness to Workman, her university environment likely ensured that this fact came as a total surprise to her.

I point this out because the conversation over how much it really matters that American college campuses are awash in Jew-hatred has gone completely off the rails.

The New York Times today has a story today in which its reporters puzzle openly about conservative criticism of campus hate. “Organizations more typically focused on issues like attacking critical race theory and transgender policies at schools have waded into foreign policy,” it mutters in confusion. Critics include “socially conservative grass-roots activists who are focused on issues like school curriculums” and “Conservative organizations that have spent years focused on combating critical race theory.”

The Times was even surprised by how much oxygen the issue received at a recent Republican Jewish Coalition gathering. Why would Jewish groups care about Jewish students getting assaulted or receiving death threats? It’s just kids being kids! Didn’t everyone commit violent hate crimes when in their twenties? No? Well never mind, then.

There is a long tradition of dismissing what college students are learning and saying. Typical is Wesleyan President Michael S. Roth’s recent argument that today’s radical students are tomorrow’s staid establishment. Don’t you see, they’ll grow up! And then they’ll complain about the young and “woke” students of the next generation.

My response to the “they’ll grow up” nonsense is the same as Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard’s to Richard Kimble insisting he didn’t kill his wife in The Fugitive: I don’t care.

I am watching scenes of Jews being attacked in broad daylight. I don’t care if the perpetrators—who are adults, by the way—are going to “grow out” of it. I don’t care if when they get to the real world they are in for a rude awakening. We are witnessing a globalized pogrom in the 21st century. I don’t want to hear another word about the supposed immaturity of some of the assailants. They aren’t laughing at dirty jokes; they’re assaulting people and celebrating rape and the dismemberment of Israeli children.

This is the proper response to the “well, but” crowd. You’re worried that putting a stop to anti-Semitism on your campus will make the student body angry with you? Sorry Dr. Frankenstein, I don’t care. You fret that Republican governors will defund the humanities if we draw too much attention to their politicization by wackos? I don’t care.

And “I don’t care” is effective. A group including some of the country’s largest law firms yesterday released an open letter making clear that if they want their graduates to have future employment with such prestigious firms, universities should rein in students’ atrocious, anti-Semitic behavior.

Any objection universities could lodge in response to these law firms will be met with a phrase students and campus officials should get used to hearing: I don’t care. Save your breath about “context.” And stop treating grown adults as anything other than grown adults.