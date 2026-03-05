Last week, left-wing professional anti-Zionist Ana Kasparian raised eyebrows by ditching all pretenses and announcing that “the goyim are waking the f**k up.”

Yesterday, Joel Mowbray drew our attention to a segment of Tucker Carlson’s recent show in which he accused Chabad—Judaism’s joyful emissaries—of being behind a plot to use the IDF to build the third Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

It must have been a relief for Tucker and Kasparian to unburden themselves: Pretending that one can be “just anti-Zionist” without being anti-Semitic is to live a lie. And Tucker and Kasparian and their fellow professional Jew-baiting lunatics want to be free of the lies they tell themselves and just concentrate on the lies they tell their audience.

The symbolism of the Temple is a yearning directed at God, not at humans, because it is meant to represent a future spiritual age of redemption. It’s not a terribly specific vision, but rather a kind of longing for the world to recognize God’s truth—in their hearts and minds, not at the point of a gun. You’ll notice, for example, that the IDF isn’t converting anybody, and if you know anything at all about the Israeli Rabbinate, you know that they are not in the business of mass conversion.

So what is Tucker’s point? That his problem is with Judaism, not Israel. That Israel is merely a recognizable and large concentration of Jewish people. Carlson is dropping the act that would enable anyone to claim he is anything other than a proud anti-Semite.

It’s also worth noting that his rant is a direct attack on President Trump’s family, as the president’s daughter and son-in-law are thought to be supporters of Chabad and Carlson wants it known that he’s after the whole first family. In the process, he’s putting a target on Chabad. My own family had a wonderful time this week at a Chabad Purim celebration. We did not build a holy temple, but there are only so many hours in a day.

Kasparian, meanwhile, is merely latching on to a trend. Jews don’t actually use the word “goyim” unironically, and we very rarely use it even jokingly. Goyim, as weird as this might sound, is probably the most goyische word in the Hebrew/Yiddish vernacular. You’ll know that someone is a goy if they use the word goy unironically.

Goy and Goyim are almost exclusively used by paranoid anti-Semites. It is a way of defining one’s identity as “not a Jew.” It is, to those who use the term, the single most important aspect of their identity. They want you to know that, far more personal to them than any other racial, ethnic, religious or geographic detail of their life is the fact that they are not a Jew, and they consider this a blessing.

It is used mostly in a political context as well. Social media influencers on both left and right embrace the term goy as an ideological statement. Defeating the Jews is a key plank in their political project.

Perhaps most important of all: goy has nothing to do with Israel. In the world of alternative media, being simply “anti-Israel” is a currency as worthless as the Iranian rial. Anybody can be anti-Israel—indeed, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom demonstrates, being just anti-Israel makes you an establishment squish. No one needs to go looking for your podcast on Rumble if they can just listen to all the prospective Democratic candidates for president.

No, if you want to be a truth-teller and really fill a market demand, you moderate nothing. You’ve got to be the person who tells unpopular truths, the stuff they don’t want you to know. You must brave the Mossad death squads you tell your audience are after you, which is why your listeners must buy into your new crypto coin so you can afford to reinforce the bunker.

The lesson is this: We should grow up already and end our childish search for the Just Anti-Zionist. Mythical creatures are for storybooks, but they tell us nothing about politics in 2026.