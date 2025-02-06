Rebuilding Gaza, which ultimately will be done once this war is at an end, will take money. A good plan for postwar Gaza will have no trouble finding investors among the Gulf states, but there’s an easy way to raise money while also ending Hamas’s reign of terror in the enclave: Sell Hamas for parts.

The problem has never been that Gaza is poor; it’s that Gazans are poor. Now that Hamas is on its knees, hold it upside down and shake out its pockets. Hamas was always flush with cash and that money has to go somewhere. It might as well help fix what Hamas used that money to break in the first place.

When was the last time we had a good old-fashioned terrorist fire sale, anyway?

In the spirit of our president’s favorite subject, let’s start with real estate. Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in October 2023 for his role as a Hamas financier through his Sudan- and Spain-based development and investment companies. The same is true for Hamas’s “covertly held assets in Algeria-based Sidar Company and UAE-based Itqan Real Estate JSC, both of which appeared to operate as legitimate businesses, but in practice, were controlled by Hamas and transferred money to the group,” Treasury noted in 2022.

Turkey-based developer Trend GYO was also sanctioned for managing “a key component of Hamas’s global asset holdings which had previously been estimated to be worth over $500 million.” Hamas held the majority of that company’s capital and had planned to distribute shares to senior Hamas figures. Surely that can be put to better use.

As several terrorism-finance experts testified after the Oct. 7 attacks, cash fronts posing as Islamic charities are a source of income for these groups. Hamas also reportedly had a practice of sending credit cards to its allies and agents outside Gaza; how much of that is still floating around? Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have gotten into the crypto game as well, and drug smuggling has long been a method used by terrorist groups to raise money in the West.

Of course, simply governing the Gaza Strip is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. As NBC reported, “In addition to levying taxes on Gaza’s businesses and residents, Hamas imposes unofficial fees on smuggled goods and other activity, for a combined income of up to $450 million per year.” Getting Hamas off the border crossings will stop the siphoning-off of local wealth that ought to stay put instead of finding its way into the pockets of terrorists.

As the Atlantic Council points out, there are also gaps in the anti-Hamas alliance that can be closed. Not all allied countries have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, and that’s especially true in the Gulf. At this point, no one should be doing business with the remnants of Hamas.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks, other avenues of drying up Hamas’s cash flow have emerged. Last year, about 100 Israelis sued UNRWA, the UN agency that works with Hamas in Gaza, over the money it provided to the enclave. Several current and former officials “are accused of knowing that Hamas siphoned off more than $1 billion from the agency to pay for, among other things, tunneling equipment and weapons that aided its attack on Israel on Oct. 7,” according to the New York Times.

It shouldn’t be difficult to starve Hamas of cash now. And in the process, we can learn a lot about how to more effectively get money to its proper destination in the Gaza Strip.