The saga of the Michigan student government’s civil war is now a trilogy.

Back in the spring, anti-Zionist activists won control of the University of Michigan Central Student Government on a campaign called Shut It Down. The slogan was to be taken literally; student organizations and teams reliant on the CSG for funding would be on their own until, the new government said, the university agreed to divest from Israel.

The last scenes of this first act were ones of desperation, as the Ultimate Frisbee team ran out of money to compete and the ballroom dance team lost its rehearsal space.

Then we got the sequel. Showing some creativity, the student assembly found a way to bypass a potential veto by the anti-Zionist student president and restore funding. The move beat out a counter-proposal that would have sent the student government’s budget to the West Bank instead of to the frisbee team and dance team and other university clubs. The anti-Zionist students vowed not to give up on the funding intifada. (I covered the preceding incidents in this post.)

On Tuesday, the Chronicle of Higher Education reports, Act III dropped. The student government impeached the president and vice president, Alifa Chowdhury and Elias Atkinson, for inciting violence against the other students.

Let’s back up just a bit. On the Michigan campus, as on campuses across the country for over a year now, the pro-Palestinian activists have long given up on winning hearts and minds. After the assembly voted down the proposal to send virtually the entire student budget to a Palestinian professor in the West Bank, the Shut It Down supporters lost their everloving minds. It was a familiar scene: The atmosphere quickly devolved into one-sided intimidation, harassment, and threats.

As the Chronicle recounts, someone (most presume it was Chowdhury) then took over the student government’s Instagram account and blasted out accusations that the other members of the government were “Zionists” and “puppets.” In late October, Chowdhury, facing calls to resign (Atkinson was facing those calls too), apologized for “the Instagram incident.”

Dozens of current and former members of that government council then signed an opinion piece in the student newspaper reiterating their demand that Chowdhury and Atkinson resign and describing some of the alleged behavior of supporters of Chowdhury and Atkinson. These protesters were accused of having “verbally assaulted CSG members as they walked to their vehicles, claiming that representatives would ‘be seeing them after class’ and that they ‘knew where (representatives) lived.’ They also made thinly veiled death threats toward the Assembly members, claiming that their ‘day of atonement (was) near.’ One representative was spat on.”

The piece noted the violence against Jews and others on campus. The signatories of the piece “are disgusted by Chowdhury and Vice President Elias Atkinson’s tacit endorsement of these actions, and we unequivocally condemn their complicity in the violence, intimidation and assault against our peers.”

Chowdhury and Atkinson refused to resign. On Tuesday, articles of impeachment against them were passed. As early as next week, the student judiciary will try those charges. If Chowdhury and Atkinson are convicted by the student judiciary, they will be removed from their positions and the assembly speaker will become student president.

Here’s where the plot really takes a turn. The assembly speaker’s name is Mario Thaqi. He voted to restore student funding and voted against Chowdhury’s and Atkinson’s motion to send the funding to the West Bank. For that, Thaqi was subject to the aforementioned threats and harassment.

Mario Thaqi’s grandparents are Palestinian, and his mother was born in Jordan. He participated in campus protests against Israel, in fact. He supports the Palestinians of Gaza, and the issue is personal to him. But he doesn’t approve of the thuggish tactics of the supposedly “pro-Palestinian” contingent holding student life hostage.

For that, he told the Chronicle, he’s been called “a Zionist, a race traitor, and a bootlicker.”

That Hamas supporters’ rhetoric would mirror Hamas’s own isn’t surprising. But that a Palestinian student who protests Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza would be marked and threatened as a collaborator for being insufficiently radical—well, it’s hard to find a better capsule review of Western political discourse over the past 13 months than that.