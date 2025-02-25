In order to believe anti-Semitism isn’t at a crisis point, you’d have to believe in coincidences to a degree that would strain credulity.

Two recent controversies provide cases in point.

First, from George Washington University: “A federal civil rights investigation uncovered evidence that the George Washington University faculty retaliated against Jewish students based on ‘shared ancestry-related advocacy’ by placing them in a remediation program after the students lodged an anti-Semitism complaint against an anti-Israel professor,” reports the Washington Free Beacon.

This incident has always been one of the most important anti-Semitism-on-campus sagas because it demonstrates just how far beyond the classroom the bias extends.

The investigation stemmed from a civil-rights complaint filed by Jewish students at George Washington taking a mandatory graduate course by psychology professor Lara Sheehi. (Sheehi has since left to work for a school based in Qatar.) According to the complaint, Sheehi attacked a student’s Israeli background in front of the class. She then invited an infamous blood libelist to give a guest lecture in which, according to the complaint, the speaker “suggested that good deeds done by Jews and Israelis are done to mask sinister activity.” She repeatedly denigrated Israelis and “lionized” a Palestinian who took part in a terrorist attack against a Jewish child in a candy store.

Jewish students raised their concerns with Sheehi at the beginning of the following class. Sheehi responded by denying that the textbook anti-Semitism the students had been subject to was anti-Semitism and that this was a “non-negotiable truth.” Zionism—the belief in equal Jewish rights to self-determination—was arguably the real anti-Semitism, she suggested, thus accusing the Jewish students themselves of being anti-Semites. Sheehi then encouraged the class to see the students’ complaints as evidence of Islamophobia, even though the Jewish students did not mention Muslims. Sheehi further defended her guest lecturer’s advocacy of violence against Jews.

The students spoke with an official in the psychology program who brushed them off, then a dean who refused to let them even exit the class. Sheehi then retaliated against the students by telling the faculty in the graduate program that the Jewish students were racists. She then initiated disciplinary proceedings against the students for objecting to anti-Semitism in a diversity course.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has since vindicated the Jewish students’ account.

Mandatory diversity courses such as this have been common in recent years. Orwellian disciplinary processes against students are common. The language used repeatedly in this course—“Islamophobia,” “white Israeli racism,” “white fragility,” etc.—are common. Anti-Zionism is common, to put it mildly.

Which is to say: What happened here is common. And it was essentially a derailing, or an attempted derailing, of Jewish students’ professional education and careers because they were Jewish, full stop. All the evidence above suggests that, too, is common.

The second piece of news is the recent trend of doctors and hospital professionals in Australia making videos that directly threaten the lives of Jewish patients. This too springs from a chilling context.

The most recent headline-grabbing example was the case of two nurses at a Sydney, Australia, hospital threatening an Israelis man over video chat. As the BBC explains:

“A man, who claims to be a doctor, tells Mr Veifer that he ‘has beautiful eyes’ but adds ‘I’m sorry you’re Israeli’ before saying he sends Israelis to Jahannam — an Islamic place akin to hell.

“He goes on to make a throat-slitting gesture, before a woman comes on screen and says that ‘one day’ Mr Veifer’s ‘time will come’ and that he will die, later adding that she won’t treat Israelis.

“‘I won’t treat them, I will kill them,’ she says.”

What followed was predictable: Veifer was accused of “selectively editing” the clip, but he disproved this claim by releasing the full video. The nurses played victim, blaming Veifer for the mental duress of being outed as a medical professional who claims to kill Israeli patients. An earlier video then surfaced of a Melbourne doctor lionizing Yahya Sinwar, leading some to ask what on earth was going on down under.

A former doctor at the above-mentioned Sydney hospital, Leah Kaminsky, wrote that she once asked the famous psychiatrist Robert Lifton why medical professionals betray their oath to do no harm. He responded, in Kaminsky’s words, by warning that “more often it is the imperceptible immoral choices made on a day-to-day basis that can lead someone down the slippery slope of moral anarchy.”

It’s a chilling thought—and not just in Australia. In the UK, we’ve seen cases of the same patient being treated horribly by nurses wearing pro-Palestine pins only when his clothing identified him as Jewish. The medical schools at Harvard, Brown, Johns Hopkins, and (of course) Columbia are under investigation for anti-Semitism.

As Christine Rosen notes in the May issue of COMMENTARY, medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics appear to have taken Hamas’s side in the conflict. It is now undeniable that anti-Semitism has spread throughout the health sector all across the world.

The problem with the Sydney nurses and George Washington University’s retaliation against Jewish students is that they are emblematic, not exceptional. Unless you believe that the only cases of anti-Semitism are the ones that have been found, it’s time to face the widespread reality of dangerous, consequential Jew-hatred throughout some of the world’s most important industries and institutions.