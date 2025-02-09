In addition to the Holocaust-reminiscent scenes of the three skeletal Israeli captives released yesterday—including Eli Sharabi forced at gunpoint to express his relief that he will soon see his wife and children, not knowing Hamas murdered them—there are three images from the events in Gaza that stand out for their representation of important facets of the conflict.

Natalie Ben Ami began her IDF service eight months ago. She has avoided posting pictures of herself in uniform, however, because her father, Ohad Ben Ami, was being held hostage by Hamas, and Natalie (rightly) worried the terrorists would make her father suffer even more if they saw her in uniform.

Yesterday, after nearly 500 days in captivity, Ohad was released. When he reunited with Natalie, she was wearing her IDF uniform. “Finally I can wear my uniform with pride,” she posted along with the video of their reunion. When Ohad sees her coming down the hallway in her uniform, he applauds her. The two embrace.

This is where the Holocaust analogies break down—not in Hamas’s intentions or in its violence of Oct. 7, both of which are faithful reproductions of Hitlerian monstrousness. But in the year 2025, when an emaciated survivor leaves his captivity, he is greeted by Jewish soldiers of the Jewish state, including his daughter.

The second image is both beautiful and heartbreaking: Or Levy embracing his 3-year-old son, Almog.

Or and his wife, Eynav, were at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked. Eynav was murdered by the terrorists on the festival grounds. Or was taken hostage. That left their toddler in the care of family members. “He is calling out for his mom and dad all the time,” Or’s brother Michael had said of Almog in the months after the massacre.

Hamas had left Or so weakened by malnutrition that they had to practically carry him through the staged process of release. He did not know his wife had been killed, though he seemed to have figured it out. His fears were confirmed by his family members upon release.

At the initial release facility, Michael showed Or videos of his son that he’d taken throughout the past 491 days of Or’s captivity. As any parent can attest, 16 months in the life of a 3-year-old is an eternity in terms of development. Almog also drew pictures for his father, anticipating his eventual return, which Or was shown.

Or then spoke with his son on a video call. “Dad, it took you a long time to come back,” Almog said. Finally, the two were reunited in person at a hospital near Tel Aviv. Or sits and Almog melts into his arms.

The third image is blood-boiling but important, and it was easily missed in the chaotic scene in Gaza. It is of a Red Cross official shaking hands with a Hamas terrorist in front of a banner that reads “We’re the flood,” which is both a celebration of Oct. 7, 2023, and an acknowledgement that so long as Hamas is in power, Oct. 7 is its North Star. The handshake is taking place in the presence of an emaciated Israeli hostage, a monument to the failure of the International Committee of the Red Cross to uphold its founding and guiding principles—or what we were told were its guiding principles.

The Red Cross did not so much as feign interest in the fate of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. When one hostage’s mother pleaded with the Red Cross to try and deliver medicine her daughter needed daily, the Red Cross officials scolded her: “Think about the Palestinian side. It’s hard for the Palestinians, they’re being bombed.”

During the current ceasefire, the Red Cross has played a highly visible role as Hamas props. Its officials continue to willingly participate in Hamas’s pre-release ritual humiliation ceremonies—itself a violation of the rules governing the treatment of detainees. During the war, its employees had access to the hospitals where Hamas was holding hostages and between which Hamas fighters were moving freely. Despite this, the Red Cross denounced Israel’s attempts to clear those terrorists out of the medical complexes.

The scenes from the hostage releases reinforce what we already know, and why Israel exists: “Never Again” is an empty slogan to everyone but the Jewish people. If a nation wants a future, it must secure that future for itself.