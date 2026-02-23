The organizing theme of Israel’s post-October 7 approach toward its enemies appears to be, as the Book of Job declares: sow trouble, reap trouble. It is a welcome development. Welcome, too, is evidence that the current occupant of the Oval Office shares this outlook.

Throughout Israel’s history, the Jewish state’s peacemaking efforts were unique among nations. Israel was willing to cede its legitimate war gains in return for an end to the state of hostilities. It might be called the “hot stove policy”: a neighboring Arab state could make war on the Jews, lose, and be given the option to reset to prewar conditions so long as they promised to have learned their lesson and pledged not to do it again.

Egypt signed a monumental peace deal with Israel in 1978, ending a half-decade of negotiations over land Israel had won in defensive wars in return for a real commitment. Jordan and Israel came to a similar understanding.

Unilateral disengagements from Lebanon and Gaza brought no peace because peace wasn’t demanded. And Israel’s leaders let themselves get pulled back into offering the same or improved statehood deals to Palestinian leaders who slammed the door on them and loosed street violence on Israeli civilians.

Those who said no to the land-for-peace formulation paid no consequences. Israel attempted to keep the postwar status quo in indefinite suspension, such as when it tried repeatedly to stop Jews from reclaiming uninhabited property in Hebron after the Six-Day War. After all, they reasoned, there might soon be a deal. “Soon” became six decades.

October 7 and the war that followed seem to have broken the spell. The Temple Mount status quo, for example, has thankfully been eroded. Jews had been prohibited from praying at their own holy site, over which the state of Israel has sovereignty, so as not to provoke Palestinian violence. This overt religious discrimination against Jews was indefensible. Now the “terrorist’s veto” has been withdrawn.

Also frozen in 1967 were land registrations in Judea and Samaria, in expectation of an eventual resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict. The result was that Israel is met with global opprobrium any time it seeks to enforce land-use regulations against Palestinian scofflaws. (There is no such disapproval expressed when illegally built Jewish housing is removed.) So Israel is planning to slowly resume registration to curb an anarchic state of affairs beyond the green line.

Most important, Israel and the U.S. are making the new “no reset” policy clear to Iran. President Trump has positioned U.S. assets in the region such that pretty much every option for an attack on Iran would be on the table. Trump has come closer to embracing full regime change over the past few months. Clearly, he does not want Iran to be able to revert to its prewar state.

Along those lines, he has been arguably even more hawkish than Benjamin Netanyahu’s government regarding Hezbollah. Iran’s Lebanese proxy has been brought to its knees by the IDF, and both Trump and Netanyahu want it to stay there. Iran doesn’t get to be its old self again. Now, apparently, we live in the age of consequences.

Same goes for Gaza. It would appear the days of unilateral Israeli disengagement are over. In the past, once a round of hostilities ceased, Israel would go back to its corner and wait for the next round. But the recent war ended with a deal, not a one-way Israeli concession. And that deal requires Hamas to disarm if the IDF is to retreat. Trump occasionally seems to waver on the definition of “disarm,” but he isn’t telling Israel to move off an inch of Gaza.

The old status quo, in which Israel’s antagonists were permitted to hit the reset button if they lost a war of their own making, meant Israel was essentially penalized for winning a defensive war. This set up a perverse incentive structure. It also created an atmosphere of anarchy in which the rules could be ignored at will.

The American-led world order lacked order. That is being remedied, and not a moment too soon.