Turns out you really can prove a negative, some of the time.

Israeli researchers have released a study of the food aid allowed into Gaza during the current war and—surprise!—there was no genocide, no starvation policy, no manmade famine. (At least none made by Israel.)

As Haaretz reports, possibly through gritted teeth:

“In the study, Israeli researchers and doctors examined the quantity and nutrient composition of the food that aid organizations brought into Gaza during the study period in order to examine whether they met the ‘Sphere’ international standards for nutrition for a population in a humanitarian crisis.

“Between January and July 2024, 478,229 tons of food entered the Gaza Strip in 28,734 shipments by land, sea, and air, the study found. The quantity of food provided an average of 3,004 calories per person per day, based on 98 grams of protein, 61 grams of fat, and 23 milligrams of iron.”

Israeli officials have been saying this throughout the war: They let in 3,000 calories per person per day, more than the estimated daily caloric intake recommended by the FDA. In fact, 3,000 calories is markedly more than required, according to the FDA, for everyone but active males.

And before anyone suggests that this seven-month average could be thanks to one or even two months of very high levels of food aid, worry not: Of the seven months studied, per-person calorie levels surpassed the recommended minimum in six of them. The outlier was a month in which major combat operations coincided with Israeli activists’ efforts to sabotage the aid caravans’ ability to travel through the crossings.

Crucially, the study points out: “While reliable data do not exist for critical dimensions of food access and consumption across Gaza, these estimates suggest that adequate amounts of nutritious food were being transported into the Gaza Strip during most of the first half of 2024.”

In other words, Israel did its part. And here’s where the actual war crime comes in: We know for a fact that Hamas hijacked aid convoys, hoarded food and resold some of it at marked-up prices while keeping the rest for themselves, and even shot Gazans who tried to accept food-aid deliveries.

It is not enough to merely say Israel was in compliance with its obligations under humanitarian law. Israel arguably went above and beyond its obligations. The rule governing food aid states that parties to a war must “permit the free passage of all consignments of essential foodstuffs,” but there are conditions that mitigate those obligations. Namely, if the permitting country has legitimate reason to fear:

“(a) that the consignments may be diverted from their destination,

(b) that the control may not be effective, or

(c) that a definite advantage may accrue to the military efforts or economy of the enemy through the substitution of the above-mentioned consignments for goods which would otherwise be provided or produced by the enemy or through the release of such material, services or facilities as would otherwise be required for the production of such goods.”

Hamas was diverting the aid; Hamas was making it difficult to control its distribution; Hamas gained a definite advantage from Israel’s generosity by ensuring the terrorist government’s army received the lion’s share of the goods and sold the rest for profit, thus preventing Hamas from having to feed its civilian population while providing a steady flow of illicit funds and an avenue for smuggling non-food items.

Despite these factors, Israel kept up the flow of aid into Gaza. There is, in fact, no case against the Israeli government on this count at all.

And what of so-called humanitarian organizations? Sometimes United Nations agencies refused to complete deliveries because of the possibility of hijacking by Hamas, and sometimes they refused because they didn’t want to follow basic customs-declaration laws. Whatever the reasons, as Israel’s Channel 12 has documented, tons of aid sat inside Gaza expiring in the sun instead of getting delivered to Gazans.

Israel upheld its wartime obligations, but it’s hard to find anyone else who did.