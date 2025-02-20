For the duration of the recent explosion in anti-Semitism in the West, the Jewish community has been warning of the erasure of Jewish and Israeli people and symbols from the public square. And now that has been done by Disney and Marvel studios in its major film franchise—and the response has been muted.

To say that this is a bleak portent for the future of American Jewish belonging would be an understatement.

The background, in brief, is as follows. Marvel, which is owned by Disney, announced a couple of years ago that it was finally bringing its Israeli superhero, Sabra, into the film franchise, though it soon became clear she would be a minor character in someone else’s story. There was an immediate uproar—Sabra is proudly Israeli (in the comic books, she works for the Mossad) and identifiably Jewish, her uniform consisting of a blue and white pattern with a Jewish star in the center. The entertainment world was up in arms that such a person would share the screen with their childhood heroes.

Marvel relented and assured everyone that the character, Ruth Bat-Seraph, would be reinterpreted, without explaining what the changes would be. In the end, Captain America: Brave New World remade the character into an Israeli-born, Russian-trained American superagent. She wears a business suit. She blends nicely into the background. “No one will even remember her,” writes Vulture’s Darrin Franich.

In a way, Disney and Marvel’s cowardice did us one favor: The fact that the character, played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, drew protests at movie theaters can put an end to claims that critics are motivated by anything other than the existence of Israeli people anywhere on earth.

Ironically, the controversy may have been the only interesting thing about the movie. The reviews suggest it would have to be much better than it is in order to be considered merely “bad.” You may not remember Ruth Bat-Seraph after it’s over, but it appears you won’t remember anything or anyone at all, and that such amnesia will be a blessing. There was one fleeting cameo appearance by another actor who, according to Adrian Hennigan writing in Haaretz, “briefly threatened to wake the audience up, because otherwise I’m struggling to recall the last time I saw such a tedious superhero film.”

Hennigan notes that the word “Mossad,” which is in Sabra’s backstory, isn’t mentioned in the movie. He doubted she’d even be back in another film and observed that “Unless Trump also takes over Marvel Studios, Sabra is definitely not getting her own movie.”

A couple points here. First, the comics industry was built by Jews. Everyone making movies about comic-book heroes, and raking in the dough from ticket prices and licensing agreements, is doing so on the backs of the Jews who made it possible. As has been noted, “Jews created the first comic book, the first graphic novel, the first comic book convention, the first comic book specialty store, and they helped create the underground comics (or ‘Comix’) movement of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Many of the creators of the most famous comic books, such as Superman, Spiderman, X-Men, and Batman, as well as the founders of MAD magazine, were Jewish.”

Is this the “cultural genocide” I’ve heard so much about from smug college kids? It must be.

Indeed, the founder of Marvel Studios itself is Israeli, though Avi Arad left the company two decades ago, before it was bought by Disney. The current president of Marvel Studios is Kevin Feige, and it is safe to say he knows exactly what he’s doing. Nothing in a Marvel Studios production is an accident; every detail is intentional.

A second facet to this, one buried in the details but interesting to ponder nonetheless, was discussed by a writer for Gizmodo. The piece regurgitates long-debunked Hamas propaganda about the conflict, though the flip side of that coin is that the writer is therefore fairly straightforward in justifying the Sabra hate.

The writer notes that at one point the comics made sure to show Sabra expressing guilt over harming innocent Palestinians. “But in the years since that issue, as Sabra was moved even more specifically in the direction of being a supportive agent of the Israeli state, her reconciling with her duty and her nation’s ongoing persecution of the Palestinian people all but vanished, even as international criticism of Israel’s government has grown.”

That is, Sabra was problematic because she wasn’t entirely a symbol of Jewish guilt. “While many of Marvel’s national heroes have worked with their governments at times in their careers, Sabra was introduced as not just Israel’s national hero, but an agent of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. That gave her an explicit connection to the actions of the Israeli government that, if anything, Sabra… has been pushed further and further into embracing after she was first introduced.”

Sabra, then, is a patriotic Israeli. She’s a hero, but only to those who believe the Jews deserve same rights to self-determination and security as everyone else. Which is, apparently, not many people in Marvel Studios’ target audience.